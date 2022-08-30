International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20220830/solomon-islands-bans-us-navy-ships-from-entry-1100151128.html
Solomon Islands Bans US Navy Ships From Entry
Solomon Islands Bans US Navy Ships From Entry
Earlier, the authorities of Guadalcanal, one of the islands in the Solomon Islands, denied a port call from US Coastguard cutter the Oliver Henry. 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-30T11:08+0000
2022-08-30T11:08+0000
military
us
solomon islands
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094976509_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ab9332396de7341015b921952afe1b7e.jpg
On Tuesday, the US Embassy in Canberra said the Solomon Islands government had told the United States it would place a moratorium on all naval visits.Last week, US Coast Guard vessel the Oliver Henry was unable to enter the Solomon Islands, as the government denied a request for the possibility to refuel and resupply. The ship was patrolling the South Pacific. The Oliver Henry was diverted to Papua New Guinea to refuel and resupply, according to Coast Guard officials.Simultaneously with the US vessel, British patrol ship the Spey was also refused entry to the port. Relations between the countries became more complicated after a security agreement was signed between the Solomon Islands and China in April 2022. The US and Australia fear that Beijing could establish a naval base in the Solomon Islands. In turn, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has denied having any intentions to set up a military base on the islands.
solomon islands
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094976509_131:0:2862:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_75639274efd878f72fa09078f7155792.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, solomon islands, china
us, solomon islands, china

Solomon Islands Bans US Navy Ships From Entry

11:08 GMT 30.08.2022
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinFILE - Ships are docked offshore in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, Nov. 24, 2018.
FILE - Ships are docked offshore in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, Nov. 24, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
International
India
Earlier, the authorities of Guadalcanal, one of the islands in the Solomon Islands, denied a port call from US Coastguard cutter the Oliver Henry.
On Tuesday, the US Embassy in Canberra said the Solomon Islands government had told the United States it would place a moratorium on all naval visits.
"On August 29, the United States received formal notification from the Government of Solomon Islands regarding a moratorium on all naval visits, pending updates in protocol procedures," the embassy said in a statement.
Last week, US Coast Guard vessel the Oliver Henry was unable to enter the Solomon Islands, as the government denied a request for the possibility to refuel and resupply. The ship was patrolling the South Pacific. The Oliver Henry was diverted to Papua New Guinea to refuel and resupply, according to Coast Guard officials.
Simultaneously with the US vessel, British patrol ship the Spey was also refused entry to the port. Relations between the countries became more complicated after a security agreement was signed between the Solomon Islands and China in April 2022. The US and Australia fear that Beijing could establish a naval base in the Solomon Islands. In turn, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has denied having any intentions to set up a military base on the islands.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала