https://sputniknews.com/20220725/solomon-islanders-welcome-chinese-investments---report-1097764707.html

Solomon Islanders Welcome Chinese Investments - Report

Solomon Islanders Welcome Chinese Investments - Report

Beijing signed a bilateral pact with the Solomon Islands in April, with the details still to be disclosed. The Solomon Islands' prime minister has vigorously... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-25T10:15+0000

2022-07-25T10:15+0000

2022-07-25T10:15+0000

china

australia

asia-pacific

pacific

asia & pacific

solomon islands

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/06/1097015643_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9c60c3a616b0bb55f48f8309a757c9f0.jpg

Media reports suggest that the citizens of the Solomon Islands are increasingly “favorable to Beijing”. The news comes as the construction of a Chinese-funded national stadium for the 2023 Pacific Games begins in the capital Honiara.According to South Morning China Post, islanders see the construction projects as a step towards the development of the archipelago.The citizen added that it was too early to judge bilateral relations formed back in 2019, adding that he did not think his government will allow a military base to be built.“It will help a lot in some schools after the Pacific Games. We’ll have a proper place to encourage young people in the future,” another citizen told the outlet regarding China's investments for the games.In April, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Solomon counterpart Jeremiah Manele signed an inter-governmental framework agreement on security cooperation. However, much about the deal remains unknown.Australia remains the archipelago’s biggest aid donor, funding many projects across the nation. It is also a security partner to the country, with Australian troops being able to be deployed on the island in the event of an emergency.To counter China's new presence in the region, the United States is reportedly planning to open an embassy in Honiara soon. Next month, senior US diplomats are due to visit the archipelago.

china

australia

asia-pacific

pacific

solomon islands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

china, australia, asia-pacific, pacific, asia & pacific, solomon islands