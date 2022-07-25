https://sputniknews.com/20220725/solomon-islanders-welcome-chinese-investments---report-1097764707.html
Solomon Islanders Welcome Chinese Investments - Report
Solomon Islanders Welcome Chinese Investments - Report
Beijing signed a bilateral pact with the Solomon Islands in April, with the details still to be disclosed. The Solomon Islands' prime minister has vigorously... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-25T10:15+0000
2022-07-25T10:15+0000
2022-07-25T10:15+0000
china
australia
asia-pacific
pacific
asia & pacific
solomon islands
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/06/1097015643_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9c60c3a616b0bb55f48f8309a757c9f0.jpg
Media reports suggest that the citizens of the Solomon Islands are increasingly “favorable to Beijing”. The news comes as the construction of a Chinese-funded national stadium for the 2023 Pacific Games begins in the capital Honiara.According to South Morning China Post, islanders see the construction projects as a step towards the development of the archipelago.The citizen added that it was too early to judge bilateral relations formed back in 2019, adding that he did not think his government will allow a military base to be built.“It will help a lot in some schools after the Pacific Games. We’ll have a proper place to encourage young people in the future,” another citizen told the outlet regarding China's investments for the games.In April, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Solomon counterpart Jeremiah Manele signed an inter-governmental framework agreement on security cooperation. However, much about the deal remains unknown.Australia remains the archipelago’s biggest aid donor, funding many projects across the nation. It is also a security partner to the country, with Australian troops being able to be deployed on the island in the event of an emergency.To counter China's new presence in the region, the United States is reportedly planning to open an embassy in Honiara soon. Next month, senior US diplomats are due to visit the archipelago.
china
australia
asia-pacific
pacific
solomon islands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/06/1097015643_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dde04502db3ed4546bbd080f5503d33b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
china, australia, asia-pacific, pacific, asia & pacific, solomon islands
Solomon Islanders Welcome Chinese Investments - Report
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Beijing signed a bilateral pact with the Solomon Islands in April, with the details still to be disclosed. The Solomon Islands' prime minister has vigorously dismissed western allegations that the deal could pave the way for China to deploy security forces on the island.
Media reports suggest that the citizens of the Solomon Islands are increasingly “favorable to Beijing”. The news comes as the construction of a Chinese-funded national stadium for the 2023 Pacific Games begins in the capital Honiara.
According to South Morning China Post, islanders see the construction projects as a step towards the development of the archipelago.
"We are looking at who will keep us safe. If China can care for us, then yeah [we support the move]," one Honiara native told the news agency.
The citizen added that it was too early to judge bilateral relations formed back in 2019, adding that he did not think his government will allow a military base to be built.
“It will help a lot in some schools after the Pacific Games. We’ll have a proper place to encourage young people in the future,” another citizen told the outlet regarding China's investments for the games.
In April, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Solomon counterpart Jeremiah Manele signed an inter-governmental framework agreement on security cooperation. However, much about the deal remains unknown.
The pact did not sit well with Australia, which alleged that it could potentially lead to a Chinese military presence on the islands.
Australia remains the archipelago’s biggest aid donor, funding many projects across the nation. It is also a security partner to the country, with Australian troops being able to be deployed on the island in the event of an emergency.
For his part, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has guaranteed that there would never be a Chinese military base in the country and that Australia continues to be the "security partner of choice".
To counter China's new presence in the region, the United States is reportedly planning to open an embassy in Honiara soon. Next month, senior US diplomats are due to visit
the archipelago.