Live Updates: Tributes Pour in After Death of Former USSR Leader Mikhail Gorbachev

Former President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev has died at the age of 91, the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow stated on Tuesday.
Earlier this summer, rumors of a sharp deterioration in the health of the former Soviet leader emerged, which, however, were dispelled by representatives of the Gorbachev Foundation. It was also reported that in October 2021 he was quarantined in hospital due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gorbachev was the first and last president of the USSR and de facto the last head of the state from 1985 to the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991. He was known for his large-scale attempt to reform the country, called "perestroika", and for defusing international tensions with the West in the last stage of the Cold War.
The period of his leadership was marked by some of the most important events in the geopolitical sense: the end of the Cold War, the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan, and the collapse of the state itself.
22:46 GMT 30.08.2022
Schwarzenegger Says Gorbachev Was His Hero & He Was Lucky to Call Him Friend
22:41 GMT 30.08.2022
UK Foreign Secretary Truss: Gorbachev Contributed to Global Security and Stability
22:35 GMT 30.08.2022
Former US Secretary of State Rice Says Gorbachev Was Trying to Improve Lives of People
22:30 GMT 30.08.2022
UN General Assembly President Says Saddened to Know About Gorbachev's Death
UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said he is saddened to learn of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's death.
“Saddened to know about the passing away of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet president and Nobel Peace Prize winner (1990) who embarked on a path of radical reform that also brought about the end of the Cold War without bloodshed," Shahid said in a statement.
22:18 GMT 30.08.2022
Gorbachev Did More Than Others for Peaceful End of Cold War - UN Secretary General
UNITED NATIONS, August 31 (Sputnik) - Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, who died at 91 on Tuesday, had done more than other people for a peaceful end of the Cold War, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.
"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, a one-of-a kind statesman who changed the course of history. He did more than any other individual to bring about the peaceful end of the Cold War," Guterres said.
"On behalf of the United Nations, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Mikhail Gorbachev’s family and to the people and government of the Russian Federation," he said.
21:50 GMT 30.08.2022
21:42 GMT 30.08.2022
21:37 GMT 30.08.2022
21:36 GMT 30.08.2022
European Commission President Von Der Leyen About Gorbachev: He Was a Respected Leader, Opened Way for Free Europe
21:35 GMT 30.08.2022
Putin Expresses Deep Condolences Over Gorbachev's Death - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin expresses deep condolences over the death of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and will send a telegram to his family and friends in the morning, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
21:34 GMT 30.08.2022