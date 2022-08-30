Live Updates: Tributes Pour in After Death of Former USSR Leader Mikhail Gorbachev

UN General Assembly President Says Saddened to Know About Gorbachev's Death

UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said he is saddened to learn of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's death.

“Saddened to know about the passing away of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet president and Nobel Peace Prize winner (1990) who embarked on a path of radical reform that also brought about the end of the Cold War without bloodshed," Shahid said in a statement.