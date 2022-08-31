https://sputniknews.com/20220831/man-of-remarkable-vision-biden-offers-condolences-after-death-of-soviet-president-gorbachev-1100200291.html

‘Man of Remarkable Vision’: Biden Offers Condolences After Death of Soviet President Gorbachev

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden extended condolences to the family and friends of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and said Gorbachev was a... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

Gorbachev died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91 after suffering a long illness."As leader of the USSR, he worked with President Reagan to reduce our two countries’ nuclear arsenals, to the relief of people worldwide praying for an end to the nuclear arms race. After decades of brutal political repression, he embraced democratic reforms. He believed in glasnost and perestroika – openness and restructuring – not as mere slogans, but as the path forward for the people of the Soviet Union," he said.Biden said these were the acts of a rare leader who could see that a different future was possible."We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends, and to people everywhere who benefited from his belief in a better world," Biden said.

