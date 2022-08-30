https://sputniknews.com/20220830/gorbachev-through-the-years-sole-soviet-era-president-dead-at-91-1100195296.html

Gorbachev Through the Years: Sole Soviet-Era President Dead at 91

Gorbachev Through the Years: Sole Soviet-Era President Dead at 91

The former Soviet-era figure served as the first and only president of the Soviet Union, and was hailed as the father of the "perestroika" restructuring system... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-30T21:51+0000

2022-08-30T21:51+0000

2022-08-30T21:50+0000

russia

mikhail gorbachev

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100194294_0:0:2998:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_c7becbd06372dfc91760b0a98b24aa6a.jpg

Former President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev died Tuesday after having been diagnosed with a "serious and long illness," the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow revealed. He was 91 years old.The Soviet Union's sole president was rumored to have been experiencing a sharp decline in health earlier this year; however, talk was quickly shut down after representatives of the Gorbachev Foundation clarified the matter.Officials have not released any details of Gorbachev's illness leading up to his death.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mikhail gorbachev, фото