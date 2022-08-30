International
Live Updates: Tributes Pour in After Death of Former USSR Leader Mikhail Gorbachev
Gorbachev Through the Years: Sole Soviet-Era President Dead at 91
Gorbachev Through the Years: Sole Soviet-Era President Dead at 91
The former Soviet-era figure served as the first and only president of the Soviet Union, and was hailed as the father of the "perestroika" restructuring system... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
Former President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev died Tuesday after having been diagnosed with a "serious and long illness," the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow revealed. He was 91 years old.The Soviet Union's sole president was rumored to have been experiencing a sharp decline in health earlier this year; however, talk was quickly shut down after representatives of the Gorbachev Foundation clarified the matter.Officials have not released any details of Gorbachev's illness leading up to his death.
Gorbachev Through the Years: Sole Soviet-Era President Dead at 91

21:51 GMT 30.08.2022
The former Soviet-era figure served as the first and only president of the Soviet Union, and was hailed as the father of the "perestroika" restructuring system that emerged in 1986 as part of a bid to reform the country. However, by the start of the 1990s, Gorbachev's leadership became defined by the collapse of the Soviet state.
© Sputnik / Юрий Сомов / Go to the photo bankMeeting of the political advisory committee of Warsaw Pact member states, October 1985. Left to right: East German leader Erich Honecker, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Bulgarian leader Todor Zhivkov, and Romanian leader Nicolae Ceausescu.
Meeting of the political advisory committee of Warsaw Pact member states, October 1985. Left to right: East German leader Erich Honecker, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Bulgarian leader Todor Zhivkov, and Romanian leader Nicolae Ceausescu. - Sputnik International
1/10
© Sputnik / Юрий Сомов
/
Go to the photo bank
Meeting of the political advisory committee of Warsaw Pact member states, October 1985. Left to right: East German leader Erich Honecker, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Bulgarian leader Todor Zhivkov, and Romanian leader Nicolae Ceausescu.
© Sputnik / Юрий Абрамочкин / Go to the photo bankSoviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev speaking at the 27th Congress of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, March 6, 1986.
Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev speaking at the 27th Congress of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, March 6, 1986. - Sputnik International
2/10
© Sputnik / Юрий Абрамочкин
/
Go to the photo bank
Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev speaking at the 27th Congress of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, March 6, 1986.
© AP Photo / Scott StewartFILE - Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev, left, and U.S. President Ronald Reagan talk during their meeting in Reykjavik, Iceland, Saturday, Oct. 11, 1986. Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91. The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax news agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital. (AP Photo/Scott Stewart, File)
FILE - Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev, left, and U.S. President Ronald Reagan talk during their meeting in Reykjavik, Iceland, Saturday, Oct. 11, 1986. Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91. The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax news agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital. - Sputnik International
3/10
© AP Photo / Scott Stewart
FILE - Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev, left, and U.S. President Ronald Reagan talk during their meeting in Reykjavik, Iceland, Saturday, Oct. 11, 1986. Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91. The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax news agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital. (AP Photo/Scott Stewart, File)
© Sputnik / Борис Бабанов / Go to the photo bankSoviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev and East German leader Erich Honecker celebrating the 40th anniversary of the German Democratic Republic, October 1989. Days after the ceremony, Honecker was ousted, and just over a year later, the former East Germany was incorporated into the Federal Republic.
Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev and East German leader Erich Honecker celebrating the 40th anniversary of the German Democratic Republic, October 1989. Days after the ceremony, Honecker was ousted, and just over a year later, the former East Germany was incorporated into the Federal Republic. - Sputnik International
4/10
© Sputnik / Борис Бабанов
/
Go to the photo bank
Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev and East German leader Erich Honecker celebrating the 40th anniversary of the German Democratic Republic, October 1989. Days after the ceremony, Honecker was ousted, and just over a year later, the former East Germany was incorporated into the Federal Republic.
© Sputnik / Юрий Абрамочкин / Go to the photo bankSoviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev with FRG Chancellor Helmut Kohl, 1989.
Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev with FRG Chancellor Helmut Kohl, 1989. - Sputnik International
5/10
© Sputnik / Юрий Абрамочкин
/
Go to the photo bank
Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev with FRG Chancellor Helmut Kohl, 1989.
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteFILE - In this April 3, 1989 file photo, Cuban President Fidel Castro and his brother, Defense Minister Gen. Raul Castro, left, escort Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev during a welcoming ceremony at the airport, in Havana, Cuba. In the heyday of Soviet aid to Cuba, the socialist state was a paternalistic presence that provided modest but comfortable lives to virtually everyone on the island. But life in Cuba changed dramatically after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 resulting in a crisis known as the Special Period. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE - In this April 3, 1989 file photo, Cuban President Fidel Castro and his brother, Defense Minister Gen. Raul Castro, left, escort Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev during a welcoming ceremony at the airport, in Havana, Cuba. In the heyday of Soviet aid to Cuba, the socialist state was a paternalistic presence that provided modest but comfortable lives to virtually everyone on the island. But life in Cuba changed dramatically after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 resulting in a crisis known as the Special Period. - Sputnik International
6/10
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
FILE - In this April 3, 1989 file photo, Cuban President Fidel Castro and his brother, Defense Minister Gen. Raul Castro, left, escort Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev during a welcoming ceremony at the airport, in Havana, Cuba. In the heyday of Soviet aid to Cuba, the socialist state was a paternalistic presence that provided modest but comfortable lives to virtually everyone on the island. But life in Cuba changed dramatically after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 resulting in a crisis known as the Special Period. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
© AP Photo / Liu Heung ShinFILE - In this Sept. 9, 1990 file photo U.S. President George Bush shakes hands with Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev at the conclusion of their joint news conference ending the one day summit in Helsinki, Finland. On Monday, July 16, 2018 U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet for a summit in Helsinki. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shin, file)
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 1990 file photo U.S. President George Bush shakes hands with Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev at the conclusion of their joint news conference ending the one day summit in Helsinki, Finland. - Sputnik International
7/10
© AP Photo / Liu Heung Shin
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 1990 file photo U.S. President George Bush shakes hands with Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev at the conclusion of their joint news conference ending the one day summit in Helsinki, Finland. On Monday, July 16, 2018 U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet for a summit in Helsinki. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shin, file)
© AP Photo / Liu Heung ShingFILE - Mikhail Gorbachev flashes the decree relinquishing control of nuclear weapons to Russian President Boris Yeltsin after its signature at the Kremlin in Moscow on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 1991. It was a momentous event that ended an era 30 years ago - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's resignation drawing a line under the USSR's existence. The AP Moscow photo chief, Liu Heung Shing, was the only foreign photographer who captured the final moments of the Soviet Union on Dec. 25, 1991. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing, File)
FILE - Mikhail Gorbachev flashes the decree relinquishing control of nuclear weapons to Russian President Boris Yeltsin after its signature at the Kremlin in Moscow on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 1991. It was a momentous event that ended an era 30 years ago - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's resignation drawing a line under the USSR's existence. The AP Moscow photo chief, Liu Heung Shing, was the only foreign photographer who captured the final moments of the Soviet Union on Dec. 25, 1991. - Sputnik International
8/10
© AP Photo / Liu Heung Shing
FILE - Mikhail Gorbachev flashes the decree relinquishing control of nuclear weapons to Russian President Boris Yeltsin after its signature at the Kremlin in Moscow on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 1991. It was a momentous event that ended an era 30 years ago - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's resignation drawing a line under the USSR's existence. The AP Moscow photo chief, Liu Heung Shing, was the only foreign photographer who captured the final moments of the Soviet Union on Dec. 25, 1991. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing, File)
© Photo : YouTube/ Tom Darbyshire Pizza Hut Gorbachev TV Spot Commercial :60 International version
Pizza Hut Gorbachev TV Spot Commercial :60 International version - Sputnik International
9/10
© Photo : YouTube/ Tom Darbyshire
Pizza Hut Gorbachev TV Spot Commercial :60 International version
© AP Photo / Ivan SekretarevIn this photo taken Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev speaks to the Associated Press during an interview at his foundation's headquarters, in Moscow, Russia. Gorbachev said the West has wasted a chance to build a safer world after the Cold War while the U.S. has gloated at the Soviet Union's demise. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev speaks to the Associated Press during an interview at his foundation's headquarters, in Moscow, Russia. Gorbachev said the West has wasted a chance to build a safer world after the Cold War while the U.S. has gloated at the Soviet Union's demise. - Sputnik International
10/10
© AP Photo / Ivan Sekretarev
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev speaks to the Associated Press during an interview at his foundation's headquarters, in Moscow, Russia. Gorbachev said the West has wasted a chance to build a safer world after the Cold War while the U.S. has gloated at the Soviet Union's demise. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)
