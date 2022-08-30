Angolan Opposition Vows to Contest Election Results
The ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) claimed victory in the August 24 election. However, the opposition National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) led by Adalberto Costa Junior had demanded that an independent commission be created to verify the outcome.
Angola's opposition has vowed to contest the results of the elections held on August 24 in which the country's governing People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) party claimed victory.
On Monday the main opposition party, National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), had disputed the provisional results by the electoral commission, stating that the figures were wrong.
"UNITA does not recognize the provisional results," UNITA leader Adalberto Costa Junior said at a press conference.
The Election Commission announced results after processing 97.03% of the ballots, according to which the ruling MPLA party of incumbent Joao Lourenco won, securing 51.07% of the votes. The National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) was the runner-up with 44.05 percent of votes.
According to the country's legislation, the leader of the party winning the most seats automatically becomes the President of the Republic. Thus, the current head of state, Joao Lourenco, won his second consecutive five-year term.The MPLA has ruled the former Portuguese colony since it gained independence in 1975.