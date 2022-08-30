International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20220830/angolan-opposition-vows-to-contest-election-results-1100148372.html
Angolan Opposition Vows to Contest Election Results
Angolan Opposition Vows to Contest Election Results
The ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) claimed victory in the August 24 election. However, the opposition National Union for the... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-30T06:39+0000
2022-08-30T07:06+0000
africa
angola
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1b/1100063509_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_39ae3836e1a3711c3c1e168f02086d11.jpg
Angola's opposition has vowed to contest the results of the elections held on August 24 in which the country's governing People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) party claimed victory.On Monday the main opposition party, National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), had disputed the provisional results by the electoral commission, stating that the figures were wrong.The Election Commission announced results after processing 97.03% of the ballots, according to which the ruling MPLA party of incumbent Joao Lourenco won, securing 51.07% of the votes. The National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) was the runner-up with 44.05 percent of votes.According to the country's legislation, the leader of the party winning the most seats automatically becomes the President of the Republic. Thus, the current head of state, Joao Lourenco, won his second consecutive five-year term.The MPLA has ruled the former Portuguese colony since it gained independence in 1975.
https://sputniknews.com/20220824/elections-in-angola-whats-at-stake-as-oil-rich-african-nation-heads-to-the-polls-1099917464.html
angola
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1b/1100063509_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0bd0ea36529e71a2cc6a86cd6ee4b127.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
angola
angola

Angolan Opposition Vows to Contest Election Results

06:39 GMT 30.08.2022 (Updated: 07:06 GMT 30.08.2022)
© AFP 2022 / JOHN WESSELSLeader of the opposition party, The National Union for the Total Independence of Angola(UNITA), Adalberto Costa Junior (C), arrives to vote, at a polling station in Luanda on August 24, 2022.
Leader of the opposition party, The National Union for the Total Independence of Angola(UNITA), Adalberto Costa Junior (C), arrives to vote, at a polling station in Luanda on August 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOHN WESSELS
Subscribe
International
India
The ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) claimed victory in the August 24 election. However, the opposition National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) led by Adalberto Costa Junior had demanded that an independent commission be created to verify the outcome.
Angola's opposition has vowed to contest the results of the elections held on August 24 in which the country's governing People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) party claimed victory.
On Monday the main opposition party, National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), had disputed the provisional results by the electoral commission, stating that the figures were wrong.
"UNITA does not recognize the provisional results," UNITA leader Adalberto Costa Junior said at a press conference.
The Election Commission announced results after processing 97.03% of the ballots, according to which the ruling MPLA party of incumbent Joao Lourenco won, securing 51.07% of the votes. The National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) was the runner-up with 44.05 percent of votes.
Pro-MPLA rally in Angola on August 22, two days before Wednesday's parliamentary elections. Screengrab of news report. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2022
Africa
Elections in Angola: What’s at Stake as Oil-Rich African Nation Heads to the Polls
24 August, 06:00 GMT
According to the country's legislation, the leader of the party winning the most seats automatically becomes the President of the Republic. Thus, the current head of state, Joao Lourenco, won his second consecutive five-year term.The MPLA has ruled the former Portuguese colony since it gained independence in 1975.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала