US Calls for Dialogue After Angolan Opposition Rejects Election Results

"We call on all parties to express themselves peacefully and to resolve any grievances in accordance with applicable legal processes under Angolan law," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said in a statement.The Biden administration will continue to closely follow the electoral process, he added, noting "the broad participation of Angolans in the August 24 elections."The ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola claimed victory in the August 24 election. However, the opposition National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) led by Adalberto Costa Junior has rejected the results and demanded that an independent commission be created to verify the outcome.The elections were held last week. The Election Commission announced results after processing 97.03% of the ballots, according to which the ruling MPLA party won, securing 51.07% of the votes. According to the legislation, the leader of the party winning the most seats automatically becomes the President of the Republic. Thus, the current head of state, Joao Lourenco, won his second consecutive five-year term.

