US Government to Stop Free COVID-19 Home Test Kits, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US government will stop mailing free COVID-19 home test kits on Friday due to a lack of congressional funding, NBC News reported... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

The tests, which are sent to recipients upon request at covidtests.gov, are running low, while the Biden administration wants to reserve adequate stock in case of a fall surge, the official said.Unless there is additional funding from Congress, the free tests will no longer be offered starting Friday. The White House had unsuccessfully asked Congress for $22.5 billion in COVID-19 relief funding in March.The federal government began mailing free home testing kits in January, distributing approximately 600 million through its website.

