International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220829/us-government-to-stop-free-covid-19-home-test-kits-reports-say-1100126065.html
US Government to Stop Free COVID-19 Home Test Kits, Reports Say
US Government to Stop Free COVID-19 Home Test Kits, Reports Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US government will stop mailing free COVID-19 home test kits on Friday due to a lack of congressional funding, NBC News reported... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-29T13:52+0000
2022-08-29T13:52+0000
americas
us
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100125637_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_02ee6c1983f58e1dbd89b30b56db8bba.jpg
The tests, which are sent to recipients upon request at covidtests.gov, are running low, while the Biden administration wants to reserve adequate stock in case of a fall surge, the official said.Unless there is additional funding from Congress, the free tests will no longer be offered starting Friday. The White House had unsuccessfully asked Congress for $22.5 billion in COVID-19 relief funding in March.The federal government began mailing free home testing kits in January, distributing approximately 600 million through its website.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100125637_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_278eb104fc3f0934fc35ea4b84275b52.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, covid-19
us, covid-19

US Government to Stop Free COVID-19 Home Test Kits, Reports Say

13:52 GMT 29.08.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikA woman holds two boxes of at-home Covid-19 test kits after waiting in a long line that snakes multiple times around the Shaw Library in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021
A woman holds two boxes of at-home Covid-19 test kits after waiting in a long line that snakes multiple times around the Shaw Library in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US government will stop mailing free COVID-19 home test kits on Friday due to a lack of congressional funding, NBC News reported, citing a White House official.
The tests, which are sent to recipients upon request at covidtests.gov, are running low, while the Biden administration wants to reserve adequate stock in case of a fall surge, the official said.
Unless there is additional funding from Congress, the free tests will no longer be offered starting Friday. The White House had unsuccessfully asked Congress for $22.5 billion in COVID-19 relief funding in March.
The federal government began mailing free home testing kits in January, distributing approximately 600 million through its website.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала