US First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The First Lady of the United States Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after receiving a negative result... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

"After testing negative on Tuesday, just now, the First Lady has tested positive for COVID-19 by antigen testing. This represents a 'rebound' positivity," Donohue said.The first lady, who is double-vaccinated and twice-boosted, is not currently experiencing a return of the virus symptoms and will abide by the quarantine procedures from their residence located in Delaware, Donahue added.On August 16, the White House announced that Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and experienced mild symptoms. The diagnosis came a few days after the President of the United States Joe Biden recovered from the virus.The First Lady later received a negative result for the virus on Tuesday August 23.

