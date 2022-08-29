LIVE UPDATES: IAEA Mission Sent to Zaporozhye NPP, Expected to Arrive This Week - Grossi

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, aiming to stop the eight-year war which had been waged by Ukraine against the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.
The Russian army and the allied militia groups of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk are advancing in Donbass and on Ukrainian territory.
Ukraine has shelled the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics every day since the beginning of Moscow’s operation, targeting not only military and industrial facilities, but also residential areas and infrastructure.
Since early March, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has been under the control of the Russian armed forces.
On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Zaporozhye plant had been shelled again by Ukrainian forces.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Vovk Visited SBU Office in Mariupol, Registration Log Reveals
The visitor registration log of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Mariupol shows that a person named Vovk was recorded as having visited the espionage organization.
According to a Sputnik correspondent, there is a record that on 27 December 2019, a person by the name of Vovk visited the office in Georgievskaya Street. However, neither the initials nor the sex of this person have been specified.
04:54 GMT 29.08.2022
IAEA Mission Sent to Zaporozhye NPP, Expected to Arrive This Week - Grossi
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) needs to determine the parameters of the agency's mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) and may establish its permanent presence at the plant, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday.
"This is a difficult mission ... We need to secure a route, we need to do it in coordination with the two countries ... We also need to rely on the support of the UN and its armored vehicles to take us to the place ... We need to clearly define the parameters of the mission and, possibly, establish a permanent presence of the agency on the spot," Grossi said in an interview with the RFI radio broadcaster.