LIVE UPDATES: IAEA Mission Sent to Zaporozhye NPP, Expected to Arrive This Week - Grossi

Vovk Visited SBU Office in Mariupol, Registration Log Reveals

The visitor registration log of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Mariupol shows that a person named Vovk was recorded as having visited the espionage organization.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, there is a record that on 27 December 2019, a person by the name of Vovk visited the office in Georgievskaya Street. However, neither the initials nor the sex of this person have been specified.