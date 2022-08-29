https://sputniknews.com/20220829/air-force-chief-says-will-support-bidens-decision-on-ukraine-fighter-aircraft-delivery-1100130579.html

Air Force Chief Says Will Support Biden’s Decision on Ukraine Fighter Aircraft Delivery

Air Force Chief Says Will Support Biden’s Decision on Ukraine Fighter Aircraft Delivery

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Air Force will support whatever determination President Joe Biden makes in regards to sending fighter aircraft to Ukraine, Air... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-29T15:45+0000

2022-08-29T15:45+0000

2022-08-29T15:47+0000

world

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0f/1080177546_0:78:1024:654_1920x0_80_0_0_138696497b40ae6c9e3ac9a97281ea42.jpg

"We’re going to support whatever the president decides," Brown said during an interview when asked if the US is considering sending fighter aircraft to Ukraine.The Biden administration has yet to make a decision on the matter, but the possibility of delivering fighter aircraft to Ukraine remains on the table, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Wednesday.Ukrainian pilots currently use Soviet-era jets such as the MiG-29, which the United States and its allies have attempted to keep operational through the provision of spare parts. If the US were to provide Ukraine with new fighter aircraft now, they would likely not arrive for years, Kahl said.There are a number of different "non-Russian" fighter jets that could be provided to Ukraine by Western countries, including various US models, the Swedish Gripen or French Rafale, Brown said in July.The situation in Ukraine has demonstrated the importance of maintaining air power, quickly sharing information and making decisions on the battlefield alongside allies and partners, Brown also said during the interview.

https://sputniknews.com/20220826/pentagon-ukraine-keeps-no-track-of-american-weapons-does-all-accounting-on-paper-1100022250.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us