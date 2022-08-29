https://sputniknews.com/20220829/russian-investigators-to-probe-threats-to-rt--sputnik-chief-simonyan-from-ukraines-azov-battalion-1100132025.html

Russian Investigators to Probe Threats to RT & Sputnik Chief Simonyan From Ukraine's Azov Battalion

Russian Investigators to Probe Threats to RT & Sputnik Chief Simonyan From Ukraine's Azov Battalion

In Russia, Ukraine's Azov battalion is banned as a terrorist organization. 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-29T16:44+0000

2022-08-29T16:44+0000

2022-08-29T17:20+0000

russia

margarita simonyan

threats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1100132025.jpg?1661793659

The head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, has ordered an investigation into threats received by RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan and her family from the Ukrainian neo-Nazi Azov* battalion.Earlier in the day, Simonyan shared a letter she had received from the Azov* Battalion on Telegram.The letter says that for supporting Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Simonyan "is sentenced to death". It also mentions the way in which the Russian journalist and media manager as well as her three children should be killed.In her post, Simonyan wrote: "What a style!" apparently referring to the official manner in which the letter was written and the fact that the names and cell phone numbers of the "judge," the "executioner," and their "assistants" were also mentioned in the text.In 2005, Margarita Simonyan launched Russia Today (RT), Russia's first round-the-clock English-language international TV news channel, which has since expanded into a global news network with platforms in six languages. In 2013, she also became editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency, which Sputnik is part of.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

russia, margarita simonyan, threats