Lion Kills Man in Ghana Zoo After He Allegedly Attempted to Steal Cubs
Lion Kills Man in Ghana Zoo After He Allegedly Attempted to Steal Cubs
Police are currently investigating the case to establish how the man got into the restricted area and what his motives were. 29.08.2022
A man was killed by a lion in a zoo in the Ghanaian capital after having entered the enclosure of the big cats.The man later died of his injuries.According to media reports, the man was attempting to steal a cub.The male lion, lioness, and their two cubs were temporarily placed in a cage while the man's body was retrieved from the enclosure. The reasons that led the man to enter the enclosure are yet to be determined. Police are investigating the deadly incident.
11:11 GMT 29.08.2022
Police are currently investigating the case to establish how the man got into the restricted area and what his motives were.
A man was killed by a lion in a zoo in the Ghanaian capital after having entered the enclosure of the big cats.
"The intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions, within the inner fencing of the enclosure," the state agency in charge of wildlife in Ghana said.
The man later died of his injuries.
According to media reports, the man was attempting to steal a cub.
The male lion, lioness, and their two cubs were temporarily placed in a cage while the man's body was retrieved from the enclosure. The reasons that led the man to enter the enclosure are yet to be determined. Police are investigating the deadly incident.
