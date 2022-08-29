https://sputniknews.com/20220829/lion-kills-man-in-ghana-zoo-after-he-allegedly-attempted-to-steal-cubs-1100113390.html

Lion Kills Man in Ghana Zoo After He Allegedly Attempted to Steal Cubs

Lion Kills Man in Ghana Zoo After He Allegedly Attempted to Steal Cubs

Police are currently investigating the case to establish how the man got into the restricted area and what his motives were. 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-29T11:11+0000

2022-08-29T11:11+0000

2022-08-29T11:11+0000

africa

ghana

lion

zoo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107381/94/1073819440_0:183:1920:1263_1920x0_80_0_0_5ac1b7466b928e8d0cca6e9b79f7752b.jpg

A man was killed by a lion in a zoo in the Ghanaian capital after having entered the enclosure of the big cats.The man later died of his injuries.According to media reports, the man was attempting to steal a cub.The male lion, lioness, and their two cubs were temporarily placed in a cage while the man's body was retrieved from the enclosure. The reasons that led the man to enter the enclosure are yet to be determined. Police are investigating the deadly incident.

ghana

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ghana, lion, zoo