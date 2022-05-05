https://sputniknews.com/20220505/danish-zoo-dissects-female-lion-to-fascinate-the-public-1095279246.html

Odense Zoo, Denmark, has dissected a female lion in front of a live audience to illustrate animal anatomy to the public.Zola the lion was put down in 2019, because she couldn't come to terms with a new male and couldn't be sold to another zoo. Her 140 kilogram carcass had been preserved in a 12-cubic-metre freezer ever since.Despite the storm of criticism that first arose in 2014 when Copenhagen Zoo killed a perfectly healthy giraffe named Marius and dissected it in front of children, the director of Odense Zoo has no doubts they're doing the right thing.According to zoologist and Odense Zoo deputy director Nina Collatz, this is common practice for both Danish zoos and the local public.“The Danes are not outraged, and the people of Funen island are used to us dissecting. In the US and many countries in Europe, animals cannot be dissected, so it is special for Denmark and the Nordic countries that we can. At Odense Zoo, we have been doing this for more than 20 years,” Collatz told TV2.Bjarne Klausen concurred that Danes don't find it either frightening or disturbing to see dead animals being cut up.“I actually think that most Danes think it is enormously exciting, and they are just fascinated by the story that we can tell,” he added.The gory spectacle was supported in neighbouring Sweden.Over the years, Danish zoo officials effectively withstood online petitions and complaints from animal rights organisations, insisting that their actions have educational value. The next public lion dissection at Odense Zoo is slated for 5 June.

