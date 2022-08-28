https://sputniknews.com/20220828/india-bans-hundreds-of-imported-items-to-boost-domestic-military-production-1100077966.html

India Bans Hundreds of Imported Items to Boost Domestic Military Production

The Narendra Modi government started a gradual ban on the importation of weaponry and weapons platforms, signaling a sharp turn in the defense policy of one of... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday approved a list of 780 items that will be banned from import over the next few years to bolster the self-reliance of the nation's industrial base.The government had already approved two such lists in December 2021 and March 2022, banning imports of major armaments such as artillery guns, sonar systems, transport aircraft, radars, conventional diesel-electric submarines, communication satellites, and shipborne cruise missiles."The indigenous development of these LRUs/Sub-systems/components will bolster the economy and reduce the import dependence of public sector defense units," the ministry added.The three lists incorporated defense items worth around $100 billion. These items would be manufactured in India, with local companies as prime contractors. Foreign companies can participate in the tender by partnering with local contractors, as Indian firms lack certain capabilities when it comes to state-of-the-art technology.Articulating the reasons for promoting domestic manufacturing, PM Narendra Modi had said in February this year that the process of importing defense items is so protracted that by the time they reach the Indian armed forces, many of them have become outdated. India earmarked 68 percent of the total capital procurement budget for the domestic industry in 2022-23.

