https://sputniknews.com/20220423/a-friend-should-not-be-weakened-indian-fm-insists-as-us-urges-delhi-to-cut-dependency-on-russia-1094986414.html

'A Friend Should Not Be Weakened' Indian FM Insists as US Urges Delhi to Cut Dependency on Russia

'A Friend Should Not Be Weakened' Indian FM Insists as US Urges Delhi to Cut Dependency on Russia

India has rejected a call from the US to join a "global response" against Russia over the Ukrainian crisis. Several experts have speculated that India's stance... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-23T11:39+0000

2022-04-23T11:39+0000

2022-04-23T11:39+0000

nirmala sitharaman

india

us

russia

defence

energy

crude oil

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/17/1094986313_0:85:1600:985_1920x0_80_0_0_7f05293eb256f16fdaad7b19f049809e.jpg

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has claimed that the US is sympathetic to the decades-old relationship between New Delhi and Moscow, and is confident that India's response to the Ukrainian crisis will not affect its ties with the West.India's calibrated stance on the Russian operation in Ukraine is predicated on the security challenges in its neighbourhood, the minister added.Narendra Modi’s government has not joined the West’s concerted condemnation of the military operation in Ukraine and has abstained on two votes in the UN Security Council.Sitharaman, who has held defence and commerce portfolios in the past, said that she sensed understanding among the US officials over India's position.The statement come in the wake of calls from Washington that India take a more forceful position against Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and cease or curtail trading relations, especially energy imports.On Friday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the Biden administration is discouraging India from relying on its largest defence supplier in response to the Ukraine crisis.On 11 April, India and the US held the 2+2 ministerial talks in Washington DC, between both countries’ defence and foreign ministers to review their relations against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis.India and the US confirmed that they intend to cooperate further in critical and emerging technologies such as advanced communication technology, artificial intelligence, quantum science, STEM, semi-conductors, and biotechnology.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

nirmala sitharaman, india, us, russia, defence, energy, crude oil, ukraine