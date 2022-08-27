https://sputniknews.com/20220827/zuckerberg-admits-on-joe-rogan-podcast-that-fbi-asked-to-censor-hunter-biden-laptop-story-1100035959.html

Zuckerberg Admits on Joe Rogan Podcast That FBI Asked to Censor Hunter Biden Laptop Story

Zuckerberg Admits on Joe Rogan Podcast That FBI Asked to Censor Hunter Biden Laptop Story

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed several topics over the course of three hours, including the latest revelation from Meta head Mark... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International

Zuckerberg admits on Joe Rogan podcast that FBI asked to censor Hunter Biden laptop story On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed several topics over the course of three hours, including the latest revelation from Meta head Mark Zuckerberg about how Facebook was told by the FBI to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Dave Beaty - UFO researcher, TV producer and journalistMark Sleboda - International relations and political commentatorRobert Inlakesh - Journalist and political commentatorRobert Patillo - Lawyer and political commentatorMelik Abdul - Republican political commentator and strategistIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by UFO researcher Dave Beaty to discuss the UFO bill from July and how the legislation implies that these unidentified foreign objects have "non-human origins", which is a first from Congress.In the second hour, host Jamarl Thomas was first joined by political commentator and international affairs analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the surprise visit by outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Kiev in order to dissuade the Ukrainian regime from negotiating with Russia. Towards the end of the hour, Fault Lines was joined by journalist Robert Inlakesh to discuss Arizona's accusation that the investment firm Morningstar violated the municipal anti-BDS law.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Republican political commentator and strategist Melik Abdul, and lawyer and political commentator Robert Patillo to discuss Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's admission on the Joe Rogan show that Facebook censored the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 election at the request of the FBI. They would end the hour by discussing Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness announcement.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

