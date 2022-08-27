https://sputniknews.com/20220827/experts-and-students-agree-us-higher-education-needs-reform-despite-student-loan-relief-1100052321.html

Experts and Students Agree US Higher Education Needs Reform Despite Student Loan Relief

Earlier in the week, Biden announced that the US government will forgive up to $20,000 for individuals who took out Federal Pell Grants, while individuals who took out regular federal loans could get up to $10,000 in debt canceled.According to the Department of Education, the Biden administration's student debt relief plan will require borrowers to pay no more than 5% of their discretionary income each month for undergraduate loans, down from the previous 10%. The plan will also cover the borrower's unpaid monthly interest as long as they make their monthly payments.The student loan forgiveness program will only apply to individuals who earn an income of less than $125,000 a year and will guarantee that no borrower making the annual salary based on $15 minimum wage will have to make a monthly repayment.In addition, the plan will forgive loan balances of $12,000 or less for each borrower after ten years of payments.Expensive LessonsThe federal government's involvement in student loans goes back to the late 1950s when the launch of the Soviet artificial satellite Sputnik 1 prompted the US to step up its science and technical education through low-cost loans to students in mathematics, science and foreign languages under the National Defense Education Act of 1958.This was later expanded in the 1960s as part of Lyndon Johnson's Great Society initiatives, resulting in the arrangement where the government serves as a guarantor of loans made by banks and other private lenders to students, covering losses if a borrower defaults.Since then, the price of college tuition skyrocketed due to rising demand for higher education and also, as many people claim, due to government-subsidized student loans, which allegedly caused universities to start raising tuition prices and fight to enroll as many students as possible. Now, the overall federal student loan debt has reached $1.6 trillion, with many US citizens being saddled with an exorbitant amount of debt and degrees that do not translate to incomes that would allow them to repay it.As a result, there have been calls to change the current arrangement, with some insisting on universal forgiveness of student debt and others objecting, saying it would be unfair to those who had already repaid their debts.According to Laurence Vance, a columnist and policy adviser for the Future of Freedom Foundation and an associated scholar of the Ludwig von Mises Institute, "the government should not be in the student loan business in the first place."The feeling that the change is overdue is shared by many across the nation, such as Fairooz Adams from Texas, who noted that "not everyone needs to go to college and not every single job requires college."An anonymous math Ph.D. student from New Jersey also told Sputnik that fewer people should be going to college, citing the low level of ability displayed by some students. They also suggested that "universities should slash administration and remove bureaucracies, including DEI [Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives]."Meanwhile, John from Virginia proposed that students should be allowed access to the bankruptcy mechanism as a way to deal with debt.Inflation Driver or Wealth Transfer?One of the concerns regarding Biden's debt relief plan is that it could exacerbate the country's inflation, which has been on the rise and could potentially get even worse.Yannelis, for his part, said that while there will be some effect of inflation, it will be quite small as "most people are not paying their student loans today, so the forgiven payments would have occurred quite far in the future."The matter of distributional effects is another salient point when it comes to student debt forgiveness as a disproportionate share of the debt is held by people from upper-income households, per Federal Reserve data, meaning that various debt relief policies would generally benefit the affluent groups at the expense of taxpayers, many of whom come from a lower socioeconomic background.Associate Professor Yannelis agreed that the forgiveness policy will mostly benefit those from the upper middle class to upper class as the income cap of $125,000 is more than three times the median income and married couples are eligible even if they earn $250,000.In the end, the issue of student debt will continue to haunt the public until a more comprehensive reform of US higher education is introduced that would serve both individual and national needs.

