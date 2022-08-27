International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220827/student-loan-debt-relief-may-be-taxed-in-over-a-dozen-states-1100048303.html
Student Loan Debt Relief May be Taxed in Over a Dozen States
Student Loan Debt Relief May be Taxed in Over a Dozen States
On Wednesday, President Biden announced student loan forgiveness, wiping out $10,000 in debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year or $250,000 for... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-27T00:34+0000
2022-08-27T00:34+0000
americas
student debt
student loans
taxes
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100020053_0:212:3072:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_b580afbb6e37e61e0e74eb5a2eed071e.jpg
Borrowers who had their student loan debt forgiven may end up having that money taxed as income in as many as 13 states, according to Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at the Tax Foundation.According to his analysis, borrowers could face a maximum tax liability of roughly $300 to $1,100 next year.The states that may end up taxing student loan debt include Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.The American Rescue Plan of 2021 specified that federal student debt forgiveness would not be taxed at the federal level. That also applies to Biden’s recent student loan debt forgiveness.However, while many states mirror the federal tax code to define what is taxable, some states create their own tax code while others mirror the federal tax code but they have to be updated as federal guidelines change.The state laws are not specific to student debt, but rather canceled debt in general, which is usually taxable. Walczak tells CNBC that the state systems are a “patchwork of approaches” and that makes it difficult to predict which states will tax student loan debt when the time comes.States could, he says, write legislation before the year is out to fix the system, but they will have to act fast. Alternatively, some states could rely on administrative guidance or regulatory rulings.“This is not a niche issue that only affects a few people,” Walczak told CNBC. “It affects a very large number of people and hopefully, there will be clarity provided on it.”
https://sputniknews.com/20220825/details-on-bidens-student-debt-forgiveness-and-how-it-compares-to-his-campaign-promises-1099965653.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100020053_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b248a080adb2a0cc8c3c9ceb3cb9789.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
student debt, student loans, taxes, us
student debt, student loans, taxes, us

Student Loan Debt Relief May be Taxed in Over a Dozen States

00:34 GMT 27.08.2022
© AP Photo / Seth WenigFILE - New graduates walk into the High Point Solutions Stadium before the start of the Rutgers University graduation ceremony in Piscataway Township, N.J., on May 13, 2018
FILE - New graduates walk into the High Point Solutions Stadium before the start of the Rutgers University graduation ceremony in Piscataway Township, N.J., on May 13, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2022
© AP Photo / Seth Wenig
Subscribe
International
India
Ian DeMartino
All materials
On Wednesday, President Biden announced student loan forgiveness, wiping out $10,000 in debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year or $250,000 for married couples, which can increase up to $20,000 a year for Pell Grant recipients.
Borrowers who had their student loan debt forgiven may end up having that money taxed as income in as many as 13 states, according to Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at the Tax Foundation.
According to his analysis, borrowers could face a maximum tax liability of roughly $300 to $1,100 next year.
The states that may end up taxing student loan debt include Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
President Joe Biden speaks at the IV CEO Summit of the Americas, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2022
Americas
Details on Biden’s Student Debt Forgiveness, and How it Compares To His Campaign Promises
25 August, 01:15 GMT
The American Rescue Plan of 2021 specified that federal student debt forgiveness would not be taxed at the federal level. That also applies to Biden’s recent student loan debt forgiveness.
However, while many states mirror the federal tax code to define what is taxable, some states create their own tax code while others mirror the federal tax code but they have to be updated as federal guidelines change.
The state laws are not specific to student debt, but rather canceled debt in general, which is usually taxable. Walczak tells CNBC that the state systems are a “patchwork of approaches” and that makes it difficult to predict which states will tax student loan debt when the time comes.
States could, he says, write legislation before the year is out to fix the system, but they will have to act fast. Alternatively, some states could rely on administrative guidance or regulatory rulings.
“This is not a niche issue that only affects a few people,” Walczak told CNBC. “It affects a very large number of people and hopefully, there will be clarity provided on it.”
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала