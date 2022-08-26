https://sputniknews.com/20220826/us-keeps-pressure-on-afghan-terror-threats-one-year-after-withdrawal-biden-says-1100034989.html

US Keeps Pressure on Afghan Terror Threats One Year After Withdrawal, Biden Says

US Keeps Pressure on Afghan Terror Threats One Year After Withdrawal, Biden Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is keeping up the pressure on terrorist threats emanating from Afghanistan one year after the US military’s departure... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-26T14:52+0000

2022-08-26T14:52+0000

2022-08-26T14:53+0000

us

afghanistan

joe biden

daesh

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100033815_0:446:2745:1990_1920x0_80_0_0_0636e63403293c55c916964aed54f356.jpg

The branch of Daesh in the Khorasan Province claimed responsibility for the Kabul airport attack, prompting the US to redouble efforts against the terror group and others like it, Biden also said. Biden pointed to the US killing of the Daesh chief in February, as well as the elimination of the leader of al-Qaeda* in Kabul last month as examples of US counterterror efforts.The US will never be able to repay the sacrifice of the 2,461 soldiers that died during the over 20-year long war in Afghanistan, Biden said. Over 20,000 other US service members were wounded while serving in the country, further reminding the US that there is "nothing low-cost" about war, according to Biden.US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a statement on Friday called on Americans to pause in remembrance of the service of the fallen US troops in Afghanistan. The service members lost in the airport attack one year ago gave their own lives to help save those of Afghans seeking "freedom and opportunity," Austin added.*Daesh and al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other nations

afghanistan

daesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, afghanistan, joe biden, daesh