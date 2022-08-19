International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220819/daesh-beatle-member-elsheikh-sentenced-to-life-for-killing-american-hostages-1099779445.html
Daesh 'Beatle' Member Elsheikh Sentenced to Life for Killing American Hostages
Daesh 'Beatle' Member Elsheikh Sentenced to Life for Killing American Hostages
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former British citizen El Shafee Elsheikh, who was a member of a Daesh* cell known as the Beatles, was sentenced to life in prison in US... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-19T18:32+0000
2022-08-19T18:32+0000
world
us
daesh
beatles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099779299_0:220:1614:1127_1920x0_80_0_0_5afb37b693bc97a34cd3a32291d4b5b5.jpg
"The highest-ranking fighter for the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a foreign terrorist organization, to have ever faced a jury trial in the United States was sentenced today to life imprisonment for his participation in a brutal hostage-taking scheme that resulted in the deaths of four American citizens, as well as the deaths of British and Japanese nationals, in Syria," the Justice Department said in a press release.On April 14, Elsheikh was convicted by a US jury in federal court in the state of Virginia for all the offenses in an eight-count indictment, which included one count of conspiracy to commit hostage taking resulting in death; four counts of hostage resulting in the deaths of the four Americans, one count of conspiracy to murder US citizens outside of the United States, among others, the release said.*Daesh, also known as IS/Islamic State/ISIS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20220811/last-member-of-daesh-beatles-group-reportedly-caught-in-uk-1099465268.html
daesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099779299_0:69:1614:1279_1920x0_80_0_0_e381408831124871ccd77c74f0736048.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, daesh, beatles
us, daesh, beatles

Daesh 'Beatle' Member Elsheikh Sentenced to Life for Killing American Hostages

18:32 GMT 19.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / -(FILES) A handout file photo provided by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on February 10, 2018 shows captured British Islamic State (IS) group fighter El Shafee Elsheikh, posing for a mugshot in an undisclosed location. -
(FILES) A handout file photo provided by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on February 10, 2018 shows captured British Islamic State (IS) group fighter El Shafee Elsheikh, posing for a mugshot in an undisclosed location. - - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / -
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former British citizen El Shafee Elsheikh, who was a member of a Daesh* cell known as the Beatles, was sentenced to life in prison in US court on Friday for murdering four American hostages in Syria between 2014 and 2015, the Justice Department said.
"The highest-ranking fighter for the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a foreign terrorist organization, to have ever faced a jury trial in the United States was sentenced today to life imprisonment for his participation in a brutal hostage-taking scheme that resulted in the deaths of four American citizens, as well as the deaths of British and Japanese nationals, in Syria," the Justice Department said in a press release.
Situation in Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2022
World
Last Member of 'Daesh Beatles' Group Reportedly Caught in UK
11 August, 00:34 GMT
On April 14, Elsheikh was convicted by a US jury in federal court in the state of Virginia for all the offenses in an eight-count indictment, which included one count of conspiracy to commit hostage taking resulting in death; four counts of hostage resulting in the deaths of the four Americans, one count of conspiracy to murder US citizens outside of the United States, among others, the release said.
*Daesh, also known as IS/Islamic State/ISIS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала