Daesh 'Beatle' Member Elsheikh Sentenced to Life for Killing American Hostages

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former British citizen El Shafee Elsheikh, who was a member of a Daesh* cell known as the Beatles, was sentenced to life in prison in US... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

"The highest-ranking fighter for the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a foreign terrorist organization, to have ever faced a jury trial in the United States was sentenced today to life imprisonment for his participation in a brutal hostage-taking scheme that resulted in the deaths of four American citizens, as well as the deaths of British and Japanese nationals, in Syria," the Justice Department said in a press release.On April 14, Elsheikh was convicted by a US jury in federal court in the state of Virginia for all the offenses in an eight-count indictment, which included one count of conspiracy to commit hostage taking resulting in death; four counts of hostage resulting in the deaths of the four Americans, one count of conspiracy to murder US citizens outside of the United States, among others, the release said.*Daesh, also known as IS/Islamic State/ISIS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

