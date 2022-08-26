https://sputniknews.com/20220826/sullivan-discusses-iran-nuclear-program-with-israeli-defense-minister-gantz-1100042560.html

Sullivan Discusses Iran Nuclear Program With Israeli Defense Minister Gantz

Sullivan Discusses Iran Nuclear Program With Israeli Defense Minister Gantz

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met in Washington with Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin Gants to discuss a range of...

The two officials also discussed Israeli-Palestinian relations, including the need to ensure equal measures of security, freedom and prosperity for Palestinians and Israelis alike, the release said.Earlier on Friday, Gantz said ahead of his meeting with Sullivan that Israel will continue to strengthen cooperation with the US Central Command (CENTCOM) in order to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.Gantz arrived on an official visit to the United States on Thursday and held a series of meetings at the CENTCOM headquarters in Florida.

