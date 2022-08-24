https://sputniknews.com/20220824/us-to-respond-to-irans-comments-on-eu-nuclear-deal-proposal-by-wednesday---reports-1099924268.html
US to Respond to Iran’s Comments on EU Nuclear Deal Proposal by Wednesday - Reports
US to Respond to Iran’s Comments on EU Nuclear Deal Proposal by Wednesday - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will respond to Iran’s comments on the European Union proposal to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-24T00:57+0000
2022-08-24T00:57+0000
2022-08-24T00:57+0000
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
iran
us
us-iran relations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/02/1082521333_96:0:3737:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_982e80c2ea2e64b392d758c78f83ee14.jpg
The US response should kick-start the expected last round of negotiations on JCPOA that have been taking place in Vienna for more than a year.Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Moscow approves the latest version of the draft to revive the nuclear agreement.Also on Tuesday, a US official said on condition of anonymity that Iran no longer insists that international inspectors close some probes on its atomic program. The official added that Iran has moved toward possibly getting back into the nuclear deal on terms that US President Joe Biden can accept.Iran reportedly dropped last week a key demand for the United States to remove the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from its Foreign Terrorist Organizations list as a condition to revive the nuclear agreement.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/02/1082521333_551:0:3282:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f7e1873963999be09a50ffd41e6b83a7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), iran, us, us-iran relations
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), iran, us, us-iran relations
US to Respond to Iran’s Comments on EU Nuclear Deal Proposal by Wednesday - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will respond to Iran’s comments on the European Union proposal to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), by Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.
The US response should kick-start the expected last round of negotiations on JCPOA that have been taking place in Vienna for more than a year.
Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Moscow approves the latest version of the draft to revive the nuclear agreement.
Also on Tuesday, a US official said on condition of anonymity that Iran no longer insists that international inspectors close some probes on its atomic program. The official added that Iran has moved toward possibly getting back into the nuclear deal on terms that US President Joe Biden can accept.
Iran reportedly dropped last week a key demand for the United States to remove the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from its Foreign Terrorist Organizations list as a condition to revive the nuclear agreement.