US to Respond to Iran’s Comments on EU Nuclear Deal Proposal by Wednesday - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will respond to Iran’s comments on the European Union proposal to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

The US response should kick-start the expected last round of negotiations on JCPOA that have been taking place in Vienna for more than a year.Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Moscow approves the latest version of the draft to revive the nuclear agreement.Also on Tuesday, a US official said on condition of anonymity that Iran no longer insists that international inspectors close some probes on its atomic program. The official added that Iran has moved toward possibly getting back into the nuclear deal on terms that US President Joe Biden can accept.Iran reportedly dropped last week a key demand for the United States to remove the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from its Foreign Terrorist Organizations list as a condition to revive the nuclear agreement.

