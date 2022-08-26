https://sputniknews.com/20220826/sputnik-news-agency-under-massive-ddos-cyber-attack-1100018212.html

Sputnik News Agency Under Massive DDoS Cyber-Attack

Sputnik News Agency Under Massive DDoS Cyber-Attack

This is the second large-scale attack on Sputnik's networks in half a year, with the previous one taking place on February 26, mere days after the start of the... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik News Agency has suffered a large-scale distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) cyber-attack on its network since the evening of August 25, resulting in numerous disruptions to the functioning of its services and temporarily impeded access to its websites. It is unclear at the moment where these attacks originated from.The DDoS attack comes as Sputnik is silenced in numerous western countries – its websites are blocked and major social media platforms restricted access to its social media pages for Europeans, all at the request of western authorities.The EU justified the move following the start of the Russian special military operation by claiming a need to stop Moscow's "propaganda" and distribution of "disinformation" about the situation in Ukraine. Similar measures were taken by Brussels against several other Russian media outlets. Sputnik interpreted the move as a brazen infringement on freedom of speech by European countries.The Kremlin also condemned the western countries' actions against Russian media.Apart from being slapped with the ban, Sputnik websites, namely the International, Polish and Czech versions, suffered from major DDoS attacks on February 26 – mere days after the start of the special military operation. During the attacks, the work of the news agency's websites and some of its services were disrupted.

