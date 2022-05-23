https://sputniknews.com/20220523/dutch-association-of-journalists-other-groups-to-challenge-eus-rt-sputnik-ban-in-european-court-1095721145.html

Dutch Association of Journalists, Other Groups to Challenge EU's RT, Sputnik Ban in European Court

Dutch Association of Journalists, Other Groups to Challenge EU's RT, Sputnik Ban in European Court

The European Union restricted access to Sputnik and RT in March in the wake of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. 23.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-23T15:35+0000

2022-05-23T15:35+0000

2022-05-23T16:12+0000

europe

sputnik

rt

ban

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103812/73/1038127301_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_9ff57e1c76d8404c48cd748a89ae98b8.jpg

The Dutch Association of Journalists, along with several other organisations, plans to challenge the EU's ban on Sputnik and RT in the European Court.According to the statement, the decision to ban Sputnik and RT is "far-reaching" and does not accord with the freedom of information principles that are "a foundation of our democracy".Among the plaintiffs is Anco Scholte ter Horst, director of the internet service provider Freedom Internet, who argued that "the fact that Internet Service Providers have to block access to information as a result of the measure is at odds with the principle of net neutrality."Another organisation demanding that the European Court rules on the ban of Sputnik and RT is Bits of Freedom, with its representative Rejo Zenger stating that the decision to block Russian media was "political" and lacked judicial review.In early March, the European Union suspended the broadcasting of several Russian media outlets as part of the sanctions against Russia for its military operation in Ukraine. Sputnik, RT and their subsidiaries came under the ban. The TikTok and Instagram* accounts of these Russian outlets have already ceased functioning in the EU.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, sputnik, rt, ban, russia