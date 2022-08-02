https://sputniknews.com/20220802/moscow-eu-courts-rejection-of-rt-frances-lawsuit-shows-decline-of-eu-justice-system-1098036812.html
Moscow: EU Court's Rejection of RT France's Lawsuit Shows Decline of EU Justice System
On July 27, the Grand Chamber of the EU court rejected RT France's appeal to overturn the decision of the Council of the European Union on a temporary ban on broadcasting content.The spokeswoman went on to say that it is a historic decision and a proof that "it is the dictatorship of liberalism."Since the start of Russia's special military operation, a number of jurisdictions, including the European Commission, have decided to censor Russian media and affiliated journalists. In early March, the EU banned the broadcasting and distribution of content of RT and Sputnik as part of the sanctions against Russia, applying the restrictions to all means of content transmission and distribution, such as cable, satellite, IPTV, platforms, websites and apps. All relevant RT, Sputnik licenses and agreements are suspended.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The decision of the European General Court court to reject RT France's lawsuit appealing a broadcast ban indicates the decline of the EU justice system and legitimizes ill-grounded and politically motivated repressions against Russian media, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"This decision practically means that the highest EU court has officially recognized politically motivated repressions against the mass media. It recognized the political persecution of the Russian media as legitimate and justified. … There was no evidence that the Russian media had violated anything, and such decisions indicate an irreversible devaluation of European norms and values as well as the decline of the EU justice system," Zakharova told a briefing.
