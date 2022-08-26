LIVE UPDATES: FSB Detains Ukrainian Intel Agent Spying on Russian Military Facilities in Kursk

On 24 February, Russia started a special military operation, aiming to stop the eight-year-long war being waged by Ukraine against the People's Republics of Donbass. President Putin stated that Kiev's actions amount to genocide, stressing that Ukrainian war criminals should be held accountable for their atrocities.
The Russian army and allied forces of the DPR and LPR are advancing in Donbass and on Ukrainian territory. At the same time, Ukrainian military continues to shell the territory of Donbass -as well as areas surrounding Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporozhye, jeopardizing the whole region.
Since early March, the Zaporozhye NPP has been under the control of the Russian armed forces. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has intel which shows that Kiev has been planning provocations near the NPP to later pin the blame on Russia.
FSB Detains Ukrainian Intel Agent Spying on Russian Military Facilities in Kursk
"The unlawful activities of a resident of the city of Kursk, a Ukrainian citizen, who is an agent of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, suspected of involvement in the collection and transfer on the instructions of foreign intelligence of information about objects of the [Russian] defense ministry for use against the security of Russia, were stopped," the FSB said in a statement.