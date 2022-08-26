https://sputniknews.com/20220826/russian-security-councils-chairman-us-and-nato-de-facto-involved-in-ukraine-conflict-1100042967.html
Russian Security Council's Chairman: US and NATO De Facto Involved in Ukraine Conflict
Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has dismissed western claims that NATO is not involved in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, accusing them of waging a proxy war against Russia at the hands of Ukrainians.
Moscow repeatedly warned NATO countries against meddling with the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, including by sending weapons to Kiev. While the alliance troops refrained from sending their soldiers, they decided to send dozens of billions of dollars in military assistance.
"The US and NATO are now practically embroiled in this conflict. They wage a proxy war against Russia making sure that the conflict [in Ukraine] never stops, supplying offensive weapons, ranging from small arms to multiple rocket launch systems, such as HIMARS," Medvedev said.