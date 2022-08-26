International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220826/russian-security-councils-chairman-us-and-nato-de-facto-involved-in-ukraine-conflict-1100042967.html
Russian Security Council's Chairman: US and NATO De Facto Involved in Ukraine Conflict
Russian Security Council's Chairman: US and NATO De Facto Involved in Ukraine Conflict
Moscow repeatedly warned NATO countries against meddling with the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, including by sending weapons to Kiev... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-26T18:36+0000
2022-08-26T18:51+0000
world
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100042818_0:0:2899:1631_1920x0_80_0_0_8de53eb3794b99a0b0567e6997092de5.jpg
Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has dismissed western claims that NATO is not involved in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, accusing them of waging a proxy war against Russia at the hands of Ukrainians.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100042818_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59bc1e404d6ab1ff543ccf5dc5c9d25b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia
russia

Russian Security Council's Chairman: US and NATO De Facto Involved in Ukraine Conflict

18:36 GMT 26.08.2022 (Updated: 18:51 GMT 26.08.2022)
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Shtukina / Go to the photo bankRussian Security Council's Chairman Dmitry Medvedev
Russian Security Council's Chairman Dmitry Medvedev - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2022
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Shtukina
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
Moscow repeatedly warned NATO countries against meddling with the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, including by sending weapons to Kiev. While the alliance troops refrained from sending their soldiers, they decided to send dozens of billions of dollars in military assistance.
Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has dismissed western claims that NATO is not involved in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, accusing them of waging a proxy war against Russia at the hands of Ukrainians.
"The US and NATO are now practically embroiled in this conflict. They wage a proxy war against Russia making sure that the conflict [in Ukraine] never stops, supplying offensive weapons, ranging from small arms to multiple rocket launch systems, such as HIMARS," Medvedev said.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала