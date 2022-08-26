https://sputniknews.com/20220826/russian-security-councils-chairman-us-and-nato-de-facto-involved-in-ukraine-conflict-1100042967.html

Russian Security Council's Chairman: US and NATO De Facto Involved in Ukraine Conflict

Moscow repeatedly warned NATO countries against meddling with the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, including by sending weapons to Kiev... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has dismissed western claims that NATO is not involved in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, accusing them of waging a proxy war against Russia at the hands of Ukrainians.

