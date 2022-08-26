https://sputniknews.com/20220826/brits-fear-killer-clown-trend-may-return-after-two-teens-were-stalked-on-the-beach-1100008472.html

Brits Fear Killer Clown Trend May Return After Two Teens Were Stalked on the Beach

Brits Fear Killer Clown Trend May Return After Two Teens Were Stalked on the Beach

The trend was first rampant in 2016, in which individuals began dressing as ‘killer clowns’ in order to terrorize people in separate pranks that were believed... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-26T01:57+0000

2022-08-26T01:57+0000

2022-08-26T01:57+0000

scary encounter

harassment

clown craze

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106227/99/1062279927_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_09f91f9a264d5bcf610bbeb828bb97a1.jpg

This year it appears the killer clowns are trying to make a comeback. On Monday, police were called to Hampton Pier in Herne Bay, Kent, after a 17-year-old and his friend were stalked by an individual who was dressed like a killer clown.The “clown” apparently chased the two teenagers at around 10:00 p.m. but “did not attempt to speak to the children and no crime was identified,” police said.A concerned mother posted the story to Facebook* to warn others of the prankster clown, who has not been identified or found.“My son and his friend hid for a couple of minutes, and this clown was standing by the park along the sea wall swaying side to side. They ran home. They tried to video it, but it was too dark."At least 50 incidents were reported to police in the South East England county of Kent between October 7 and October 10 of 2016, which was most likely inspired by the “clown panics” that were occurring in the United States around the same time. The phenomenon is nothing new, author and folklorist Benjamin Radford told People in 2016.“[It’s a] low-risk, high-reward stunt, because it’s virtually guaranteed to make local or national news,” Radford said of the prank in which one individual may dress up as a scary clown, terrorize folks, and have “copycats” follow suit. While the prank can cause some to panic, and even prompted one woman to go into premature labor, it’s usually not considered illegal.*Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is banned in Russia

https://sputniknews.com/20220817/toddler-bites-snake-back-kills-it---report-1099693089.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

scary encounter, harassment, clown craze