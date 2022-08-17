https://sputniknews.com/20220817/toddler-bites-snake-back-kills-it---report-1099693089.html
Toddler Bites Snake Back, Kills It - Report
In a bizarre incident, a two-year-old girl from Bingol village, Turkey avenged a snake's attack by biting it back and killing it, The Sun reported. After hearing the toddler scream, the neighbors rushed to help her out. But they were in for a shock when they found the girl lying on the floor with a 50-centimetre snake clamped in her mouth. When they spotted a bite mark from the non-venomous snake on the toddler's lips, they immediately rushed the girl to hospital. She was placed under observation for 24 hours. The girl's father, Mehmet Ercan, who was at work when the incident took place, told The Sun, "Our neighbours have told me that the snake was in the hand of my child, she was playing with it and then it bit her. Then she has bitten the snake back as a reaction."
