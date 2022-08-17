https://sputniknews.com/20220817/toddler-bites-snake-back-kills-it---report-1099693089.html

Toddler Bites Snake Back, Kills It - Report

Toddler Bites Snake Back, Kills It - Report

The toddler was reportedly playing with a non-venomous snake in the backyard before it lashed out at her and bit her lips. The little girl is now recovering in... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-17T13:20+0000

2022-08-17T13:20+0000

2022-08-17T13:20+0000

viral

snake

deadly snake

snake

toddler

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106155/50/1061555069_0:64:1225:753_1920x0_80_0_0_7e535e83585f838700bfa2dddc886476.jpg

In a bizarre incident, a two-year-old girl from Bingol village, Turkey avenged a snake's attack by biting it back and killing it, The Sun reported. After hearing the toddler scream, the neighbors rushed to help her out. But they were in for a shock when they found the girl lying on the floor with a 50-centimetre snake clamped in her mouth. When they spotted a bite mark from the non-venomous snake on the toddler's lips, they immediately rushed the girl to hospital. She was placed under observation for 24 hours. The girl's father, Mehmet Ercan, who was at work when the incident took place, told The Sun, "Our neighbours have told me that the snake was in the hand of my child, she was playing with it and then it bit her. Then she has bitten the snake back as a reaction."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

snake, deadly snake, snake, toddler