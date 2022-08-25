https://sputniknews.com/20220825/when-in-third-rome--party-hard-watch-drunk-us-embassy-staffer-staggering-through-moscow-1100001989.html

When in (Third) Rome – Party Hard? Watch Drunk US Embassy Staffer Staggering Through Moscow

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has jokingly suggested that the US Department of State should raise the embassy staffers' allowance for their apparently "exhausting... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

Being successful is hard, but being a US embassy staffer in Moscow is apparently even harder. One of the latter has been spotted struggling to perform his duties… as he staggered through Moscow’s streets early in the morning after what looks like a big party with a lot of booze.The man, whose name is reportedly Navarro Nicholas Stormy, was spotted on the recently leaked footage from the city cameras as he struggled to get to the US Embassy, where he works as a guard, Russian media outlets claimed. Stormy, reportedly a former US marine, was visibly drunk and fell several times including on the road along his difficult path towards his workplace.According to Russian media, he successfully made it to the embassy, although not without aid from a local policeman, who noticed the groggy Stormy as he tried to enter the closed entrance of the embassy premises.The video was shot in July, but emerged only now, prompting an ironic comment from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

