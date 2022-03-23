https://sputniknews.com/20220323/moscow-us-diplomat-handed-note-with-list-of-diplomats-being-ousted-from-russia-in-tit-for-tat-move-1094127196.html

Moscow: US Embassy Handed Note With List of Diplomats Being Ousted From Russia in Tit-for-Tat Move

The US and its allies began a new round of expulsions of Russian diplomats last month in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, with Washington... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

The US Embassy in Moscow has been handed a note with a list of diplomats to be deported from Russia in response to the expulsion of Russians from the diplomatic mission to the United Nations, the Russian Foreign Ministry has announced."The American side was firmly told that any hostile actions of the United States against Russia would be met with a decisive and adequate response," the statement added.Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya announced in late February that 12 employees of the Russian mission to the body had been ordered to leave the United States by 7 March. Before that, the State Department moved to expel Sergei Trepelkov, Russia's second-ranking diplomat in Washington. Trepelkov was expelled after Russia kicked out US Embassy second-in-command Bart Gorman in response to the expulsion of yet another Russian diplomat from Washington.

