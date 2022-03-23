https://sputniknews.com/20220323/moscow-us-diplomat-handed-note-with-list-of-diplomats-being-ousted-from-russia-in-tit-for-tat-move-1094127196.html
Moscow: US Embassy Handed Note With List of Diplomats Being Ousted From Russia in Tit-for-Tat Move
Moscow: US Embassy Handed Note With List of Diplomats Being Ousted From Russia in Tit-for-Tat Move
The US and its allies began a new round of expulsions of Russian diplomats last month in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, with Washington... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International
The US Embassy in Moscow has been handed a note with a list of diplomats to be deported from Russia in response to the expulsion of Russians from the diplomatic mission to the United Nations, the Russian Foreign Ministry has announced."The American side was firmly told that any hostile actions of the United States against Russia would be met with a decisive and adequate response," the statement added.Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya announced in late February that 12 employees of the Russian mission to the body had been ordered to leave the United States by 7 March. Before that, the State Department moved to expel Sergei Trepelkov, Russia's second-ranking diplomat in Washington. Trepelkov was expelled after Russia kicked out US Embassy second-in-command Bart Gorman in response to the expulsion of yet another Russian diplomat from Washington.
18:02 GMT 23.03.2022 (Updated: 18:24 GMT 23.03.2022)
The US and its allies began a new round of expulsions of Russian diplomats last month in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, with Washington declaring Embassy #2 diplomat Sergei Trepelkov persona non grata and expelling a dozen Russians working at the UN over claims that they engaged in "espionage."
The US Embassy in Moscow has been handed a note with a list of diplomats to be deported from Russia in response to the expulsion of Russians from the diplomatic mission to the United Nations, the Russian Foreign Ministry has announced.
"On 23 March, a senior diplomat from the US diplomatic mission in Moscow summoned to the Foreign Ministry was handed a note with a list of American diplomatic staff being expelled and declared persona non grata in response to Washington's expulsion of diplomats from the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN in New York, as well as a Russian employee of the UN Secretariat," a statement posted on the ministry's website on Wednesday read.
"The American side was firmly told that any hostile actions of the United States against Russia would be met with a decisive and adequate response," the statement added.
Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya announced in late February that 12 employees of the Russian mission to the body had been ordered to leave the United States by 7 March. Before that, the State Department moved to expel Sergei Trepelkov, Russia's second-ranking diplomat in Washington. Trepelkov was expelled after Russia kicked out US Embassy second-in-command Bart Gorman in response to the expulsion of yet another
Russian diplomat from Washington.