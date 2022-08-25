https://sputniknews.com/20220825/defense-ministers-of-finland-sweden-and-norway-to-discuss-defense-cooperation-on-thursday-1099967451.html

Defense Ministers of Finland, Sweden and Norway to Discuss Defense Cooperation on Thursday

Topics for discussion with the Norwegian minister will include bilateral defense cooperation and the security situation in neighboring regions. The ministers will also discuss the process of joining NATO, the purchase of F35 fighter jets by Finland, logistical and industrial cooperation. The program also includes a wreath-laying ceremony at the Hietaniemi Memorial Cemetery.With the Swedish defense minister, Kaikkonen will discuss, among other things, bilateral defense cooperation, the process of joining NATO and other issues of defense policy.At the tripartite ministerial meeting, defense cooperation between the countries, the future of Scandinavian interaction and the security situation in neighboring regions will be discussed.

