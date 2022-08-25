International
https://sputniknews.com/20220825/defense-ministers-of-finland-sweden-and-norway-to-discuss-defense-cooperation-on-thursday-1099967451.html
Defense Ministers of Finland, Sweden and Norway to Discuss Defense Cooperation on Thursday
Defense Ministers of Finland, Sweden and Norway to Discuss Defense Cooperation on Thursday
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - New opportunities for cooperation, opening up in connection with Finland and Sweden joining NATO, will be discussed on Thursday in the... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-25T05:35+0000
2022-08-25T05:35+0000
europe
sweden
norway
finland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103824/81/1038248145_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_a64824d6ccb5d9a16a100dad227488fc.jpg
Topics for discussion with the Norwegian minister will include bilateral defense cooperation and the security situation in neighboring regions. The ministers will also discuss the process of joining NATO, the purchase of F35 fighter jets by Finland, logistical and industrial cooperation. The program also includes a wreath-laying ceremony at the Hietaniemi Memorial Cemetery.With the Swedish defense minister, Kaikkonen will discuss, among other things, bilateral defense cooperation, the process of joining NATO and other issues of defense policy.At the tripartite ministerial meeting, defense cooperation between the countries, the future of Scandinavian interaction and the security situation in neighboring regions will be discussed.
sweden
norway
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103824/81/1038248145_202:0:1951:1312_1920x0_80_0_0_a18c12a38395074ecf3e1cfcf37eb0fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, sweden, norway, finland
europe, sweden, norway, finland

Defense Ministers of Finland, Sweden and Norway to Discuss Defense Cooperation on Thursday

05:35 GMT 25.08.2022
© AP Photo / Sameer NajafizadaSwedish soldiers (file)
Swedish soldiers (file) - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2022
© AP Photo / Sameer Najafizada
Subscribe
International
India
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - New opportunities for cooperation, opening up in connection with Finland and Sweden joining NATO, will be discussed on Thursday in the Finnish capital by the defense ministers of these countries and Norway.

"On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen will receive Norwegian and Swedish defense ministers Bjorn Arild Gram and Peter Hultqvist in Finland. Minister Kaikkonen will meet with both ministers on a bilateral and trilateral basis," the Finnish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Topics for discussion with the Norwegian minister will include bilateral defense cooperation and the security situation in neighboring regions. The ministers will also discuss the process of joining NATO, the purchase of F35 fighter jets by Finland, logistical and industrial cooperation. The program also includes a wreath-laying ceremony at the Hietaniemi Memorial Cemetery.
With the Swedish defense minister, Kaikkonen will discuss, among other things, bilateral defense cooperation, the process of joining NATO and other issues of defense policy.
At the tripartite ministerial meeting, defense cooperation between the countries, the future of Scandinavian interaction and the security situation in neighboring regions will be discussed.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала