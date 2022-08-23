Suspect in Murder of Dugina Recently Visited Europe as Refugee, Father Says

International
"She was in Europe. In France, kind of. As a refugee. Then she didn't like it, she returned to Poland, and then to Ukraine," Vovk's father told Sputnik.On Monday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Vovk was behind the car explosion that killed Dugina. The terror act was prepared by the Ukrainian special services, according to FSB. Vovk and her underage daughter, also involved in the crime, fled to Estonia hours after the explosion, FSB added.On Saturday night, a car that Dugina was driving caught fire on Mozhayskoye Highway in the Odintsovsky District near Moscow. Russian investigators established that an explosive device was planted under the bottom of the car, meaning the killing was premeditated.
07:31 GMT 23.08.2022
