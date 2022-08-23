https://sputniknews.com/20220823/ukraine-national-named-in-dugina-death-arkansas-police-brutally-beat-suspect-1099878795.html

Ukraine National Named in Dugina Death; Arkansas Police Brutally Beat Suspect

radio sputnik

the critical hour

arkansas

south korea

fbi

raid

pakistan

serbia

radio

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the assassination of Daria Dugina. Russian investigators have implicated a Ukrainian national in the assassination of Daria Dugina, arguing that Ukraine's security service supported the murder.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss US activities in the Pacific region. The US and South Korea are carrying out provocative war games on the border of North Korea. Also, Japan wants to point 1,000 cruise missiles toward China.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Eastern Europe. Serbia has warned that it will protect Serbs in its geopolitical area of influence. Also, European gas prices soar, and Azov nazis are going on trial.John Burris, Civil Rights attorney, joins us to discuss US courts and police misconduct. Several police officers are suspended after a video shows them mercilessly beating a suspect lying on the ground. Also, we discuss the current ideological trajectory of the US Supreme Court and police misconduct.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher joins us to discuss the Middle East. Palestinian prisoners are staging a mass hunger strike. Also, we discuss the political instability in Pakistan and the US theft of Afghanistan's financial reserves.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss Pakistan. Popular former leader Imran Khan has been arrested and released by the current government. Also, Russia's security council believes that the US may default on its debt.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author, joins us to discuss the Global South. China forgives 23 loans to 17 African nations. Also, Lula De Silva has expanded his lead in his quest for the Presidency in Brazil.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch joins us to discuss the FBI raid on Mar-A-Largo. Margaret Kimberley argues that black people should refrain from supporting the FBI due to the Agency's long history of abuse and murder of minority groups and organizations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

arkansas

south korea

pakistan

serbia

