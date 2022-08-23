https://sputniknews.com/20220823/star-wars-scientists-battle-over-webb-space-telescope-debunking-big-bang-theory--1099888384.html

Star Wars: Scientists Battle Over Webb Space Telescope 'Debunking' Big Bang Theory

Star Wars: Scientists Battle Over Webb Space Telescope 'Debunking' Big Bang Theory

Science writers have rushed to downplay evidence in images from NASA's new space telescope that call the 'Big Bang' theory into question.The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which began its mission of imaging the cosmos in July this year, has already produced astounding images.But just as Galileo Galilei's first telescope helped overturn medieval concepts of the cosmology, the JWST has also observed very distant galaxies that appear to be older than the theorised birth date of the universe.Pre-review study server arXiv received a flurry of papers highlighting the extreme age of those celestial bodies — without explicitly making the deduction that the Big Bang theory was wrong.If those galaxies, whose light has taken 13.5 billion years to reach Earth, were all small then the theory would be safe and sound. But some of them appear to be massive, indicating they were already ancient at a time when some physicists argue the first stars had yet to be formed.Ellis also tried to downplay the data, saying: "It’s one thing to put a paper on arXiv, but it’s quite something else to turn it into a lasting article in a peer-reviewed journal."The 90-year-old theory that the universe began in a 'hot, dense state' nearly 14 billion years ago before rapidly expanding in the biggest explosion ever has captured imaginations — and lent its name to the popular US sitcom.The theory helps explain the apparent bubble-like shape of the observable universe as constantly expanding from a central point, along with other phenomena such as the cosmic microwave background. It characterises the birth explosion not as matter expanding into existing space, but the expansion of space itself from and almost infinitesimal point to its current huge expanse.Crucially, after the first burst of energy the universe entered a 'cosmic dark age' of utter blackness until the first stars coalesced from clouds of matter hundreds of millions of years later. But NASA itself pointed out that the theory was in "crisis" due to difficulties in calculating the expansion rate and therefore the age of the universe. Some estimates put it as low as 9 billion years — younger than the apparent age of some stars.That was until measurements of background cosmic radiation by the Wilkinson Microwave Anisotropy Probe (WMAP) satellite to within a 1.5 per cent margin pinned the figure down to 13.77 billion years, give or take 60 million.Tech news website CNet rushed to debunk the debunking of the cherished theory. Its science editor Jackson Ryan claimed the story began with an August 11 article by veteran dissident physicist Eric J. Lerner — author of the 1992 book The Big Bang Never Happened. Ryan accused Lerner of quoting University of Kansas astronomer Allison Kirkpatrick out of context when she said: "Right now I find myself lying awake at three in the morning and wondering if everything I've done is wrong".But the Sky and Telescope article pre-dates Lerner's by a day, and does not mention the Big Bang sceptic at all."In the flood of technical astronomical papers published online since July 12, the authors report again and again that the images show surprisingly many galaxies, galaxies that are surprisingly smooth, surprisingly small and surprisingly old. Lots of surprises, and not necessarily pleasant ones".

