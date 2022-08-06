International
LIVE From Gaza as Israel Continues Operation Against Palestinian Islamic Jihad
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20220806/james-webb-space-telescope-to-ascertain-potential-habitability-of-trappist-1-worlds-1099339200.html
James Webb Space Telescope to Ascertain Potential Habitability of TRAPPIST-1 Worlds
James Webb Space Telescope to Ascertain Potential Habitability of TRAPPIST-1 Worlds
If the presence of atmosphere on at least some of the TRAPPIST-1 planets is confirmed, the scientists would then try to determine the atmosphere’s composition... 06.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-06T15:44+0000
2022-08-06T15:44+0000
science & tech
trappist-1
james webb space telescope (jwst)
planets
atmosphere
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1a/1083724858_0:131:600:469_1920x0_80_0_0_ac6b52ceaa2d162ee4efdb40a83f583a.png
While scientists strive to determine whether live could exist somewhere beyond Earth, a NASA researcher pointed at a crucial factor that may reveal whether exoplanets orbiting the TRAPPIST-1 star could be potentially habitable.Located in a star system about 40 light-years away, these planets have already been targeted by the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) that is going to try and find whether these worlds have atmosphere.And as NASA astrobiologist Shawn Domagal-Goldman has explained, this issue – the presence or absence of atmosphere on these worlds – is “critical for habitability”."For exploration of potentially habitable worlds, the question of whether the TRAPPIST planets in the habitable zone have atmospheres is the most important scientific question or observation that anyone's going to be doing, with JWST or any other facility, probably for the next five or 10 years," he added.While previous observations made before JWST came online already suggest that at least some of the rocky planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system orbit their star in the habitable zone.However, if the planets do have atmosphere, scientists would also have to determine the composition of these atmospheres before making any conclusions about the habitability of these worlds.However, the presence of ozone and oxygen may be somewhat difficult to confirm since an atmosphere rich in them may feature cloud decks that can make the detection of these gases problematic, though scientists may also set their sights on other potential biosignatures such as methane.
https://sputniknews.com/20220604/astronomers-find-super-earth-four-times-bigger-than-ours-in-close-stars-habitable-zone-1095992066.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1a/1083724858_0:75:600:525_1920x0_80_0_0_e799b4fe18985187855e459a8d2cd07d.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
trappist-1, james webb space telescope (jwst), planets, atmosphere

James Webb Space Telescope to Ascertain Potential Habitability of TRAPPIST-1 Worlds

15:44 GMT 06.08.2022
© NASA . NASA Exoplanet ExplorationTRAPPIST-1 e terrestrial exoplanet in 41 light-years from Earth
TRAPPIST-1 e terrestrial exoplanet in 41 light-years from Earth - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2022
© NASA . NASA Exoplanet Exploration
Subscribe
International
India
If the presence of atmosphere on at least some of the TRAPPIST-1 planets is confirmed, the scientists would then try to determine the atmosphere’s composition and look for possible biosignatures.
While scientists strive to determine whether live could exist somewhere beyond Earth, a NASA researcher pointed at a crucial factor that may reveal whether exoplanets orbiting the TRAPPIST-1 star could be potentially habitable.
Located in a star system about 40 light-years away, these planets have already been targeted by the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) that is going to try and find whether these worlds have atmosphere.
And as NASA astrobiologist Shawn Domagal-Goldman has explained, this issue – the presence or absence of atmosphere on these worlds – is “critical for habitability”.
“The moon gets just as much energy from the sun as the Earth does, but it doesn't hold on to its atmosphere and so it doesn't have any oceans and it doesn't have any global biosphere," Domagal-Goldman told Newsweek. "So it's a first-order question to answer for the habitability of these worlds: whether or not they do have atmospheres. It turns out that's also the easiest thing that Webb can observe."
"For exploration of potentially habitable worlds, the question of whether the TRAPPIST planets in the habitable zone have atmospheres is the most important scientific question or observation that anyone's going to be doing, with JWST or any other facility, probably for the next five or 10 years," he added.
While previous observations made before JWST came online already suggest that at least some of the rocky planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system orbit their star in the habitable zone.
Artist’s impression of the ultracool dwarf star TRAPPIST-1 from close to one of its planets - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2022
Science & Tech
Astronomers Find Super-Earth Four Times Bigger Than Ours in Close Star's 'Habitable Zone'
4 June, 03:54 GMT
However, if the planets do have atmosphere, scientists would also have to determine the composition of these atmospheres before making any conclusions about the habitability of these worlds.
"If you want to look for the kinds of biosignatures that we have on Earth, which is to say oxygen and ozone from plants and algae, that's a great biosignature because if you see it, it's less likely to be produced by-non biological processes," said Domagal-Goldman.
However, the presence of ozone and oxygen may be somewhat difficult to confirm since an atmosphere rich in them may feature cloud decks that can make the detection of these gases problematic, though scientists may also set their sights on other potential biosignatures such as methane.
"If you see the methane in the context of these other gases that are destroying the methane, and you know those other gases are also being replenished. That's an indicator that the methane is not just there, but it's being reproduced super rapidly," Domagal-Goldman noted. "If you know that the methane is being destroyed rapidly, it has to be replenished rapidly and that rapid replenishment is the biosignature."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала