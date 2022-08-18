https://sputniknews.com/20220818/indian-scientists-develop-model-to-trace-elusive-exo-moons-with-help-of-james-webb-space-telescope-1099733980.html

Indian Scientists Develop Model to Trace Elusive Exo-Moons With Help of James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was launched on December 25, 2021, and reached its orbit in February this year. Its infrared camera, which can see... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International

Scientists from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in Karnataka state have developed an analytical model to trace thus far elusive exo-moons ̶ natural satellites that revolve around exo-planets orbiting stars apart from the Sun.While around 5,000 exo-planets have been found through the use of various telescopes like Kepler, CoRoT, Spitzer, and Hubble, exo-moons around them have largely stayed untraceable, since they are hard to detect due to their extraordinarily small size.The new analytical model uses the radius and orbital properties of the host planet and its moon as parameters to model the photometric transit light curve of moon-hosting exo-planets.

