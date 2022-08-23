https://sputniknews.com/20220823/shakira-reportedly-angry-after-ex-gerard-piqu-goes-public-with-rumored-girlfriend-1099881739.html

Shakira Reportedly ‘Angry’ After Ex Gerard Piqué Goes Public With Rumored Girlfriend

Shakira Reportedly ‘Angry’ After Ex Gerard Piqué Goes Public With Rumored Girlfriend

The recently split couple had apparently made a pact in which they wouldn’t go public with any partners in the first year of their break up, a Shakira family... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-23T04:17+0000

2022-08-23T04:17+0000

2022-08-23T04:15+0000

celebrity scandal

celebrity gossip

shakira

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/07/1096083490_0:0:3295:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_3f0b4de3363fa0e6b6051321e1ddaa78.jpg

After calling it quits on their 11-year relationship in June, global celebs Shakira and Gerard Piqué apparently made an agreement in which they “could not appear in public with their partners during their first year of breakup.”But over the weekend, a video was shared of Piqué kissing his new beau at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia, just three months after the couple who share two sons—Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7—threw in the towel!The Grammy winner is “very angry to see the father of her children with her [sic] girlfriend in public,” said a family confidant. Furthermore, Piqué’s mystery girl is a 23-year-old student named Clara Chia Marti who works for him at his sports company Kosmos in the public relations department.Piqué and Shakira first met in 2010, when the athlete made an appearance in the pop star’s music video for the song “Waka Waka (this Time for Africa)” - the official theme song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The singer later became pregnant with their eldest son in the fall of 2012.“She is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events,” an insider close to Piqué’s new girlfriend said of her. “They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening.”Shak and Piqué have not revealed why they split, though journalist Emilio Pérez claims the decision was made by Shakira. The couple has been reportedly been discussing custody of their two kids, with Piqué wanting the kids to stay in Barcelona, and Shakira hoping to relocate to Miami with her children.Shakira’s desire to move to Miami may have something to do with the fact that she is being accused by Spain’s government of failing to pay millions in taxes between 2012 and 2014. Spanish prosecutors are seeking an eight-year jail sentence if the pop star is found guilty.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

celebrity scandal, celebrity gossip, shakira