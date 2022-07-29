https://sputniknews.com/20220729/shakira-faces-jail-time-hefty-fine-amid-tax-fraud-allegations-1097938569.html
Shakira Could Face Jail Time & Hefty Fine Amid Tax Fraud Allegations
Shakira Could Face Jail Time & Hefty Fine Amid Tax Fraud Allegations
The singer has reportedly refused a settlement deal that the prosecution offered her, and decided to stand trial instead. 29.07.2022, Sputnik International
Famous Colombian singer Shakira may be looking at a prison sentence if the prosecution in Spain manages to have her convicted on charges of tax fraud.According to AP, the prosecutors have charged the singer with failing to pay the Spanish government about $15 million in taxes between the years 2012 and 2014, with the prosecution also seeking to have Shakira pay a fine of about $24 million.If convicted, the singer may end up spending eight years and two months behind bars.The prosecutors argue that Shakira spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 in Spain and thus should have paid her taxes there.Shakira, however, has rejected a settlement deal she was offered by the prosecution and chose to stand trial instead, while her PR team insists that she has always fulfilled her tax obligations, the media outlet notes.The exact date of the trial, however, is as yet unknown.Shakira made headlines earlier this year when she confirmed splitting up with her partner, Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, whom she had been dating since 2011.Prior to their split, the couple lived in Barcelona.
Famous Colombian singer Shakira may be looking at a prison sentence if the prosecution in Spain manages to have her convicted on charges of tax fraud.
According to AP, the prosecutors have charged the singer with failing to pay the Spanish government about $15 million in taxes between the years 2012 and 2014, with the prosecution also seeking to have Shakira pay a fine of about $24 million.
If convicted, the singer may end up spending eight years and two months behind bars.
The prosecutors argue that Shakira spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 in Spain and thus should have paid her taxes there.
Shakira, however, has rejected a settlement deal she was offered by the prosecution and chose to stand trial instead, while her PR team insists that she has always fulfilled her tax obligations, the media outlet notes.
The exact date of the trial, however, is as yet unknown.
Shakira made headlines earlier this year when she confirmed splitting up with her partner, Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, whom she had been dating since 2011.
Prior to their split, the couple lived in Barcelona.