Barcelona Defender Gerard Pique & Pop Star Shakira Set to Divide Fortunes After Split

With Gerard Pique and Shakira parting ways, speculation has escalated about the valuation of the assets the former couple shared during their relationship.Despite their split, the pair have remained amicable. Shakira and Pique were even seen together only a day after their separation as they took a trip to the Czech Republic to motivate their son Milan, who was participating in a baseball competition there.Yet the division of their joint fortune is a forgone conclusion, media outlet Marca reported.As per Celebrity Net Worth, a website that compiles data on earnings, contracts, and the sponsorship deals of celebs from across the spectrum, Pique's fortune is pegged at around $86 million while Shakira's assets are estimated to be somewhere around $300-325 million.As Shakira and Pique were not married during their time together, the properties they purchased before their relationship will not be touched during the division of their assets.Reportedly, the Latina icon is the proud owner of a $14 million mansion in the beach city of Miami in the United States. On the other hand, the World Cup and Euro winner has a luxurious three-storey home in Barcelona, and its current market value is said to be around $5 million. But these properties are not at risk because the estranged couple bought them (the assets) when they were not romancing each other.Pique and Shakira have to reach an agreement on three broad subjects - who will have the custody of their two sons, Sasha and Milan, the division of the properties they purchased as a couple, and the money they have in joint accounts.Though the amount of money the footballer and singer-songwriter have in joint accounts is unknown, at least to the public, they did acquire properties as a pair.The report from Marca claims that the pair purchased a home in Esplugues de Llobregat, a suburb of Barcelona in 2012 which is currently valued at $5 million.In 2015, they spent $5.5 million on buying a palatial house close to the Camp Nou Stadium. These properties are now set to be divided between the couple.Meanwhile, Spanish news site Informalia said that Shakira and Pique have already entrusted a team of lawyers to divide their assets.

