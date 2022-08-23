International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220823/paul-pelosis-dui-dashcam-video-released-1099922573.html
Paul Pelosi's DUI Dashcam Video Released
Paul Pelosi's DUI Dashcam Video Released
New footage has surfaced of Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband being arrested for driving under the influence. The dashcam footage was released... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-23T23:12+0000
2022-08-23T23:19+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099922429_6:0:1386:776_1920x0_80_0_0_aa7a31dd6032d8e2f5dcd8af699de958.png
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099922429_178:0:1213:776_1920x0_80_0_0_4763fc44b5fc373217c2c7e34e09d789.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pelosi, nancy pelosi
pelosi, nancy pelosi

Paul Pelosi's DUI Dashcam Video Released

23:12 GMT 23.08.2022 (Updated: 23:19 GMT 23.08.2022)
Dashcam Footage From Paul Pelosi's DUI
Dashcam Footage From Paul Pelosi's DUI - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
New footage has surfaced of Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband being arrested for driving under the influence. The dashcam footage was released just hours after Pelosi was fined and ordered to pay restitution to the victim who was injured in the accident.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала