https://sputniknews.com/20220823/us-house-speaker-pelosis-husband-fined-sentenced-to-1-day-court-work-for-dui-accident-1099915018.html

US House Speaker Pelosi’s Husband Fined, Sentenced to 1 Day Court Work for DUI Accident

US House Speaker Pelosi’s Husband Fined, Sentenced to 1 Day Court Work for DUI Accident

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was fined and ordered to pay restitution in addition to a day of volunteer work... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-23T17:42+0000

2022-08-23T17:42+0000

2022-08-23T17:42+0000

americas

nancy pelosi

husband

fine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099915108_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6e16e019f10f2fc49c2cc60f3346ba07.jpg

Lawyers representing Pelosi appeared before the Superior Court of California for Napa County in a settlement hearing over the drunk driving incident, which resulted in injuries to the victim, according to prosecutors.Judge Joseph Solga sentenced Pelosi to three years probation, five days in jail, a $1,723 fine to the court, a $150 restitution fine, $4,927.53 in restitution and eight hours on the court work program. However, Pelosi was credited by the court for two days served in jail and two conduct credits, allowing him to serve the eight hours of court work in lieu of the one remaining day in jail.Pelosi, 82, will also have to attend a three-month course for drunk drivers and install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle, the court added.Pelosi paid restitution to the victim up front, prompting the court to drop one of the two charges against him. Pelosi earlier in August pleaded not guilty to the two separate drunk driving charges.

https://sputniknews.com/20220806/nancy-pelosis-husband-flashed-member-card-to-officers-during-dui-arrest-which-may-be-revoked-1098289808.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nancy pelosi, husband, fine