Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Flashed Member Card to Officers During D.U.I. Arrest, Which May Be Revoked

The multimillionaire husband of the multimillionaire politician, Nancy Pelosi, reportedly flashed his police courtesy card during an arrest on DUI charges in May. The businessman allegedly had drugs in his system and addressed the officers responding to the incident with slurred speech.The House speaker's husband, whom she has been married to for almost 60 years, crashed his 2021 Porsche after he and the driver of a 2014 Jeep collided at around 10:17 p.m. Both drivers declined medical treatment at the scene, though the individual driving the Jeep complained on June 2 of pain in his right shoulder and neck as well as headaches.During the arrest, Pelosi handed his driver's license over to police along with his "CHP 11-99 Foundation" card; The California Highway Patrol 11-99 Foundation provides emergency assistance to California Highway Patrol employees and also grants scholarships to the children of CHP employees.Flashing a membership card or mentioning the foundation's name while in "law enforcement contact" is a violation of the foundation's membership agreement, says the Director of Marketing and Communications Laura Reed."We will await the outcome of this trial and will evaluate Mr. Pelosi's membership status once we have all of the facts, as we do in any membership status evaluation. If it is proven he violated our terms and conditions (as stated above), we will revoke his membership and we would request that all membership items be returned, as they are property of the 11-99 Foundation," CHP wrote in a statement."Once we receive those items, we would issue a refund of any membership-related contribution he's made to the Foundation," the foundation added. "We will continue to hold fast to our standard policy and procedures, no matter who the member is in question."Pelosi was at a Napa dinner party the evening of the car crash on May 28. On Wednesday, he was arraigned on two misdemeanor charges in connection with the accident, including driving under the influence and causing injury as well as driving with a 0.08% blood alcohol level or higher and causing injury. On Wednesday, he pleaded not guilty to the charges via his attorney.
https://sputniknews.com/20220803/nancy-pelosis-husband-pleads-not-guilty-to-dui-charges-1098085122.html
The multimillionaire husband of the multimillionaire politician, Nancy Pelosi, reportedly flashed his police courtesy card during an arrest on DUI charges in May. The businessman allegedly had drugs in his system and addressed the officers responding to the incident with slurred speech.
The House speaker’s husband, whom she has been married to for almost 60 years, crashed his 2021 Porsche
after he and the driver of a 2014 Jeep collided at around 10:17 p.m. Both drivers declined medical treatment at the scene, though the individual driving the Jeep complained on June 2 of pain in his right shoulder and neck as well as headaches.
During the arrest, Pelosi handed his driver’s license over to police along with his “CHP 11-99 Foundation” card; The California Highway Patrol 11-99 Foundation provides emergency assistance to California Highway Patrol employees and also grants scholarships to the children of CHP employees.
Flashing a membership card or mentioning the foundation’s name while in “law enforcement contact” is a violation of the foundation’s membership agreement, says the Director of Marketing and Communications Laura Reed.
“We will await the outcome of this trial and will evaluate Mr. Pelosi’s membership status once we have all of the facts, as we do in any membership status evaluation. If it is proven he violated our terms and conditions (as stated above), we will revoke his membership and we would request that all membership items be returned, as they are property of the 11-99 Foundation,” CHP wrote in a statement
“Once we receive those items, we would issue a refund of any membership-related contribution he’s made to the Foundation,” the foundation added. “We will continue to hold fast to our standard policy and procedures, no matter who the member is in question.”
Pelosi
was at a Napa dinner party the evening of the car crash on May 28. On Wednesday, he was arraigned on two misdemeanor charges in connection with the accident, including driving under the influence and causing injury as well as driving with a 0.08% blood alcohol level or higher and causing injury. On Wednesday, he pleaded not guilty to the charges via his attorney.