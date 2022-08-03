https://sputniknews.com/20220803/nancy-pelosis-husband-pleads-not-guilty-to-dui-charges-1098085122.html

Nancy Pelosi's Husband Pleads Not Guilty to DUI Charges

The two misdemeanor charges - driving under the influence (DUI) causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% causing injury - were filed after Pelosi crashed his car on May 28 in California.Pelosi’s lawyer appeared on his behalf in a Napa County court to represent him during arraignment. He paid a $5,000 bail the morning after the accident, the report added.Paul Pelosi is accused of crashing his Porsche into an SUV while he was driving home from a dinner party in Napa the night of May 28 with a blood alcohol content of .082%.The complaint added that both vehicles suffered “major collision damage” in the crash, suggesting that Pelosi caused it. The other driver, who wasn’t named, is said to have complained to investigators several days after the crash that he was suffering “pain to his upper right arm, right shoulder and neck” and was having difficulty lifting objects.Pelosi is scheduled to return to court on August 23 for a hearing in the case, according to the report.

