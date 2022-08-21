International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220821/report-white-house-spent-several-days-giving-reassurances-to-israel-amid-jcpoa-revival-talk-1099806664.html
Report: White House Spent Several Days Giving Reassurances to Israel Amid JCPOA Revival Talk
Report: White House Spent Several Days Giving Reassurances to Israel Amid JCPOA Revival Talk
This week, Iran officially responded to the EU's "final" proposal for mediating between Washington and Tehran in regards to restoring the nuclear deal.The move... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-21T00:03+0000
2022-08-21T00:02+0000
world
us
israel
iran
iran nuclear deal
iran deal
jcpoa
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099806921_0:117:3072:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_ecb42f5b17339d8b6ecf2484e092d3ac.jpg
US President Joe Biden's administration has recently sought to reassure Israel that it has not made any major concessions to Iran and that a nuclear deal is not imminent, and the Israeli authorities are not comforted by that, Axios reported on Saturday, citing sources.Sources familiar with the developments told the outlet that Israeli concerns were made worse by the fact that election campaigning is presently taking place within its borders. A nuclear agreement might provide political boost for opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu to use against Prime Minister Yair Lapid if it is finalized before the November elections. US officials told Axios that White House representatives spent much of the last week reassuring their Israeli colleagues that - despite rumors to the contrary - Iran has not received any new concessions. However, senior Israeli officials informed reporters earlier this week that Lapid told White House officials that the EU proposal violates the Biden administration's own red flags and goes beyond the 2015 pact.According to the report, Israeli authorities anticipate more frank discussions when Eyal Hulata, the country's national security adviser, meets his US counterpart Jake Sullivan in Washington on Tuesday. Lapid reportedly has no intention of running a public campaign against Biden over the Iran nuclear deal, despite recent escalation in the US-Iran relations.The press reports purportedly surprised the White House, which tried to reassure Israel once more on Thursday and Friday that it was Iran, not the Biden administration, that was making concessions after dropping its demand that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps be taken off a US terror blacklist.Meanwhile, Israeli officials admitted there had been frequent communication with the United States in recent days. While the majority of the talks took place behind closed doors and became more challenging, the conference was reportedly held to ensure that the White House was aware of how serious Israel's concerns were.Although the official stance of the Israeli government is that it opposes a US return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a number of senior defense and intelligence officials, both current and retired, allegedly have other opinions. Gen. Aharon Haliva, the current commander of Israeli military intelligence, has recently warned the security cabinet multiple times that returning to the 2015 nuclear agreement is in Israel's best interests. Benny Gantz, Israel's defense minister, added that a return to the nuclear deal would be preferable to the status quo with Iran right now. The Iranian response to the EU draft accord is still being examined by the White House and the State Department. It remains unclear when the United States will respond both privately and publicly.
https://sputniknews.com/20220819/new-iran-nuclear-deal-would-reportedly-stipulate-fine-for-us-if-washington-unilaterally-quits-again-1099771603.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220820/report-iran-drops-demand-in-jcpoa-talks-for-us-to-remove-irgc-from-terror-blacklist-1099785709.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099806921_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0c2056d2477dce5d2cfbdf6ebb5da707.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, israel, iran, iran nuclear deal, iran deal, jcpoa, middle east
us, israel, iran, iran nuclear deal, iran deal, jcpoa, middle east

Report: White House Spent Several Days Giving Reassurances to Israel Amid JCPOA Revival Talk

00:03 GMT 21.08.2022
© AP Photo / Mahmoud IlleanImage of the U.S. and Israeli flags is projected on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City in honor of President Joe Biden visit to Jerusalem, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Image of the U.S. and Israeli flags is projected on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City in honor of President Joe Biden visit to Jerusalem, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2022
© AP Photo / Mahmoud Illean
Subscribe
International
India
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
This week, Iran officially responded to the EU's "final" proposal for mediating between Washington and Tehran in regards to restoring the nuclear deal.The move fueled rumors that an agreement would be quite close and reportedly caused tension between the US and Israel, which is opposed to the 2015 nuclear deal being reinstated.
US President Joe Biden's administration has recently sought to reassure Israel that it has not made any major concessions to Iran and that a nuclear deal is not imminent, and the Israeli authorities are not comforted by that, Axios reported on Saturday, citing sources.
Sources familiar with the developments told the outlet that Israeli concerns were made worse by the fact that election campaigning is presently taking place within its borders.
A nuclear agreement might provide political boost for opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu to use against Prime Minister Yair Lapid if it is finalized before the November elections. US officials told Axios that White House representatives spent much of the last week reassuring their Israeli colleagues that - despite rumors to the contrary - Iran has not received any new concessions.
However, senior Israeli officials informed reporters earlier this week that Lapid told White House officials that the EU proposal violates the Biden administration's own red flags and goes beyond the 2015 pact.
FILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE) - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2022
World
New Iran Nuclear Deal Would Reportedly Stipulate Fine for US if Washington Unilaterally Quits Again
19 August, 13:28 GMT
According to the report, Israeli authorities anticipate more frank discussions when Eyal Hulata, the country's national security adviser, meets his US counterpart Jake Sullivan in Washington on Tuesday.
“We are not reassured," an unnamed Israeli official is quoted as saying. "We are very concerned.”
Lapid reportedly has no intention of running a public campaign against Biden over the Iran nuclear deal, despite recent escalation in the US-Iran relations.
“Our policy is not to reach a public confrontation with the US like the one that has taken place in 2015. We will not ruin the relationship with the Biden administration like Netanyahu did with Obama,” another senior Israeli official said.
The press reports purportedly surprised the White House, which tried to reassure Israel once more on Thursday and Friday that it was Iran, not the Biden administration, that was making concessions after dropping its demand that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps be taken off a US terror blacklist.

"A deal might be closer than it was two weeks ago but the outcome remains uncertain as some gaps remain. In any case, it doesn’t seem to be imminent," an undisclosed US official told Axios.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials admitted there had been frequent communication with the United States in recent days. While the majority of the talks took place behind closed doors and became more challenging, the conference was reportedly held to ensure that the White House was aware of how serious Israel's concerns were.
"We are in intensive and constant discussions with Israel on Iran. National Security Adviser Hulata is coming next week to Washington. There is no greater supporter of Israel’s security than President Biden," the administration's National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson is quoted as saying.
Although the official stance of the Israeli government is that it opposes a US return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a number of senior defense and intelligence officials, both current and retired, allegedly have other opinions.
Gen. Aharon Haliva, the current commander of Israeli military intelligence, has recently warned the security cabinet multiple times that returning to the 2015 nuclear agreement is in Israel's best interests. Benny Gantz, Israel's defense minister, added that a return to the nuclear deal would be preferable to the status quo with Iran right now.
The Iranian response to the EU draft accord is still being examined by the White House and the State Department. It remains unclear when the United States will respond both privately and publicly.
Iranian Flag over Archaeological Site - Bishapur - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
World
Report: Iran Drops Demand in JCPOA Talks for US to Remove IRGC From Terror Blacklist
Yesterday, 01:05 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала