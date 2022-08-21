https://sputniknews.com/20220821/in-pictures-south-africas-zulus-celebrate-coronation-of-new-king-1099828419.html

In Pictures: South Africa's Zulus Celebrate Coronation of New King

Thousands of people gathered at the Zulu Royal Palace in South Africa to celebrate the coronation of Misuzulu ka Zwelithini as king of the Zulu ethnic nation... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International

africa

multimedia

south africa

zulu

king

coronation

Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, the new king of South Africa's Zulu nation, was crowned on Saturday in a colorful ceremony, despite internal divisions that have threatened to tear the royal family apart.The new king called for unity among the Zulu nation and expressed his gratitude to South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, who recognized him as the rightful heir to the throne.The traditional coronation ceremony, which was held in the Zulu heartland, the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal, was attended by thousands of people, who danced, sang, and chanted in celebration.

south africa

