In Pictures: South Africa's Zulus Celebrate Coronation of New King
In Pictures: South Africa's Zulus Celebrate Coronation of New King
Thousands of people gathered at the Zulu Royal Palace in South Africa to celebrate the coronation of Misuzulu ka Zwelithini as king of the Zulu ethnic nation
Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, the new king of South Africa's Zulu nation, was crowned on Saturday in a colorful ceremony, despite internal divisions that have threatened to tear the royal family apart.The new king called for unity among the Zulu nation and expressed his gratitude to South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, who recognized him as the rightful heir to the throne.The traditional coronation ceremony, which was held in the Zulu heartland, the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal, was attended by thousands of people, who danced, sang, and chanted in celebration.
In Pictures: South Africa's Zulus Celebrate Coronation of New King

Thousands of people gathered at the Zulu Royal Palace in South Africa to celebrate the coronation of Misuzulu ka Zwelithini as king of the Zulu ethnic nation on Saturday.
Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, the new king of South Africa's Zulu nation, was crowned on Saturday in a colorful ceremony, despite internal divisions that have threatened to tear the royal family apart.
The new king called for unity among the Zulu nation and expressed his gratitude to South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, who recognized him as the rightful heir to the throne.
The traditional coronation ceremony, which was held in the Zulu heartland, the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal, was attended by thousands of people, who danced, sang, and chanted in celebration.
© AFP 2022 / RAJESH JANTILAL

King of Amazulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini (C) stands with Amabutho (Zulu regiments) during his coronation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban on August 20, 2022. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)

King of Amazulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini (C) stands with Amabutho (Zulu regiments) during his coronation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban on August 20, 2022. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP) - Sputnik International
1/10
© AFP 2022 / RAJESH JANTILAL

King of Amazulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini (C) stands with Amabutho (Zulu regiments) during his coronation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban on August 20, 2022. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)

© AFP 2022 / RAJESH JANTILAL

King of Amazulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini (C), traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi (R) hands over the Spear of Authority during the coronoation as the new King at the Amazulu nation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace at Kwa-Nongoma some 300 kilometres north of Durban, on August 20, 2022. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)

King of Amazulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini (C), traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi (R) hands over the Spear of Authority during the coronoation as the new King at the Amazulu nation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace at Kwa-Nongoma some 300 kilometres north of Durban, on August 20, 2022. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP) - Sputnik International
2/10
© AFP 2022 / RAJESH JANTILAL

King of Amazulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini (C), traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi (R) hands over the Spear of Authority during the coronoation as the new King at the Amazulu nation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace at Kwa-Nongoma some 300 kilometres north of Durban, on August 20, 2022. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)

© AFP 2022 / PHILL MAGAKOE

Zulu women react during the coronation of their new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

Zulu women react during the coronation of their new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) - Sputnik International
3/10
© AFP 2022 / PHILL MAGAKOE

Zulu women react during the coronation of their new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

© AFP 2022 / PHILL MAGAKOE

King of Amazulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini (C) holds a spear as he sings with Amabutho (Zulu regiments) during his coronation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban on August 20, 2022. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

King of Amazulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini (C) holds a spear as he sings with Amabutho (Zulu regiments) during his coronation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban on August 20, 2022. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) - Sputnik International
4/10
© AFP 2022 / PHILL MAGAKOE

King of Amazulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini (C) holds a spear as he sings with Amabutho (Zulu regiments) during his coronation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban on August 20, 2022. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

© AFP 2022 / PHILL MAGAKOE

Young Zulu maidens and Amabutho (Zulu regiments) sing and chant in celebration of the coronation of their new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

Young Zulu maidens and Amabutho (Zulu regiments) sing and chant in celebration of the coronation of their new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) - Sputnik International
5/10
© AFP 2022 / PHILL MAGAKOE

Young Zulu maidens and Amabutho (Zulu regiments) sing and chant in celebration of the coronation of their new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

© AFP 2022 / PHILL MAGAKOE

Amabutho (Zulu regiments) members sing and chant in celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

Amabutho (Zulu regiments) members sing and chant in celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) - Sputnik International
6/10
© AFP 2022 / PHILL MAGAKOE

Amabutho (Zulu regiments) members sing and chant in celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

© AFP 2022 / RAJESH JANTILAL

People hold flags during the celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)

People hold flags during the celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP) - Sputnik International
7/10
© AFP 2022 / RAJESH JANTILAL

People hold flags during the celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)

© AFP 2022 / PHILL MAGAKOE

A woman reacts as Amabutho (Zulu regiments) members sing and chant in celebration of the coronation of their new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

A woman reacts as Amabutho (Zulu regiments) members sing and chant in celebration of the coronation of their new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) - Sputnik International
8/10
© AFP 2022 / PHILL MAGAKOE

A woman reacts as Amabutho (Zulu regiments) members sing and chant in celebration of the coronation of their new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

© AFP 2022 / PHILL MAGAKOE

Amabutho (Zulu regiments) members sing and chant in celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

Amabutho (Zulu regiments) members sing and chant in celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) - Sputnik International
9/10
© AFP 2022 / PHILL MAGAKOE

Amabutho (Zulu regiments) members sing and chant in celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

© AFP 2022 / RAJESH JANTILAL

Wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini Queen Zola Mafu sings and dances during the celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)

Wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini Queen Zola Mafu sings and dances during the celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP) - Sputnik International
10/10
© AFP 2022 / RAJESH JANTILAL

Wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini Queen Zola Mafu sings and dances during the celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)

