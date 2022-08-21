In Pictures: South Africa's Zulus Celebrate Coronation of New King
King of Amazulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini (C) stands with Amabutho (Zulu regiments) during his coronation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban on August 20, 2022. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)
King of Amazulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini (C), traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi (R) hands over the Spear of Authority during the coronoation as the new King at the Amazulu nation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace at Kwa-Nongoma some 300 kilometres north of Durban, on August 20, 2022. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)
Zulu women react during the coronation of their new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
King of Amazulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini (C) holds a spear as he sings with Amabutho (Zulu regiments) during his coronation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban on August 20, 2022. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
Young Zulu maidens and Amabutho (Zulu regiments) sing and chant in celebration of the coronation of their new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
Amabutho (Zulu regiments) members sing and chant in celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
People hold flags during the celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)
A woman reacts as Amabutho (Zulu regiments) members sing and chant in celebration of the coronation of their new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
Amabutho (Zulu regiments) members sing and chant in celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
Wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini Queen Zola Mafu sings and dances during the celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)
