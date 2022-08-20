International
Thousands Gather for Coronation of South Africa's New Zulu King Amid Feud in Royal Family
The Zulus are the largest ethnic group in the country, with over 12 million members who predominantly live in the coastal KwaZulu-Natal province.
Thousands of people have gathered at the Zulu Royal Palace in South Africa to celebrate the coronation of a new king, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini.Misuzulu ka Zwelithini is the son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, who reigned over the Zulu people from 1968 until his death in March 2021.Donning colorful traditional outfits, tribe-members gathered outside the marble palace in Nongoma, a town in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal. Tens of thousands more are expected to join the celebrations later on Saturday.In a traditional ritual, Misuzulu wore the hide of a lion that he hunted for the royal event, a key feat in proving he is “worthy” to be king.While there's much joy among the people, the days leading up to the auspicious event were marred by a family feud, as some members of the royal family insisted that Misuzulu is not the rightful heir to the throne, claiming instead that the late king's will was forged.Misuzulu is the eldest son of Zwelithini with his third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, who held the highest status among the late king's six wives because she came from the royalty of Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland). King Zwelithini named his third wife Queen Dlamini Zulu as regent of the Zulu people in his will until a successor was appointed. However, the Queen passed away a month after her husband's death, naming Misuzulu as her successor in her will.While some members of the royal family recognize Misuzulu’s brother Simagade Zulu ka Zwelithini as the rightful heir instead, there are others who view another of their brothers, Buzabazi ka Zwelithini, as the preferred heir to the throne.The South African government, however, views Misuzulu as the rightful heir and has committed to award him a recognition certificate at a date still to be determined.
13:13 GMT 20.08.2022
FILE — King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, centre, stands flanked by fellow warriors in traditional dress at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace, during a ceremony, in Nongoma, South Africa, Friday May 7, 2021. South Africa's ethnic Zulu nation will on Saturday Aug. 20, 2022 host a coronation event for King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini amid internal divisions that have threatened to tear the royal family apart.
FILE — King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, centre, stands flanked by fellow warriors in traditional dress at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace, during a ceremony, in Nongoma, South Africa, Friday May 7, 2021. South Africa's ethnic Zulu nation will on Saturday Aug. 20, 2022 host a coronation event for King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini amid internal divisions that have threatened to tear the royal family apart. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
The Zulus are the largest ethnic group in the country, with over 12 million members who predominantly live in the coastal KwaZulu-Natal province.
Thousands of people have gathered at the Zulu Royal Palace in South Africa to celebrate the coronation of a new king, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini.
Misuzulu ka Zwelithini is the son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, who reigned over the Zulu people from 1968 until his death in March 2021.
Donning colorful traditional outfits, tribe-members gathered outside the marble palace in Nongoma, a town in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal. Tens of thousands more are expected to join the celebrations later on Saturday.
In a traditional ritual, Misuzulu wore the hide of a lion that he hunted for the royal event, a key feat in proving he is “worthy” to be king.
While there's much joy among the people, the days leading up to the auspicious event were marred by a family feud, as some members of the royal family insisted that Misuzulu is not the rightful heir to the throne, claiming instead that the late king's will was forged.
Misuzulu is the eldest son of Zwelithini with his third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, who held the highest status among the late king's six wives because she came from the royalty of Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland). King Zwelithini named his third wife Queen Dlamini Zulu as regent of the Zulu people in his will until a successor was appointed. However, the Queen passed away a month after her husband's death, naming Misuzulu as her successor in her will.
While some members of the royal family recognize Misuzulu’s brother Simagade Zulu ka Zwelithini as the rightful heir instead, there are others who view another of their brothers, Buzabazi ka Zwelithini, as the preferred heir to the throne.
The South African government, however, views Misuzulu as the rightful heir and has committed to award him a recognition certificate at a date still to be determined.
