At Least One Dead After Collapse of Iraqi Shrine as Several People Remain Trapped Under Rubble
At Least One Dead After Collapse of Iraqi Shrine as Several People Remain Trapped Under Rubble
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least one person has died in the Iraqi city of Karbala as a result of the collapse of the Qattara of Imam Ali, a Shia Muslim shrine, the... 21.08.2022
Rescue services retrieved a body of a woman from under the rubble, the statement said.The mosque's ceiling collapsed on Saturday afternoon under a landslide. Multiple people have remained trapped under the rubble since.Rescue teams have managed to retrieve three children from under the ruble, who were taken to a hospital, Karbala Directorate of Civil Defense chief Taher Al-Zubaidi said earlier on Sunday. Emergency services have delivered oxygen, drinking water and food to the people stuck inside the accident site by manually removing the rubble and concrete blocks.
At Least One Dead After Collapse of Iraqi Shrine as Several People Remain Trapped Under Rubble

15:51 GMT 21.08.2022
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least one person has died in the Iraqi city of Karbala as a result of the collapse of the Qattara of Imam Ali, a Shia Muslim shrine, the interior ministry's Directorate of Civil Defense said on Sunday.
Rescue services retrieved a body of a woman from under the rubble, the statement said.
The mosque's ceiling collapsed on Saturday afternoon under a landslide. Multiple people have remained trapped under the rubble since.
Multiple People Remain Trapped Under Rubble After Collapse of Iraqi Shrine, Civil Defense Says
12:19 GMT
Multiple People Remain Trapped Under Rubble After Collapse of Iraqi Shrine, Civil Defense Says
12:19 GMT
Rescue teams have managed to retrieve three children from under the ruble, who were taken to a hospital, Karbala Directorate of Civil Defense chief Taher Al-Zubaidi said earlier on Sunday. Emergency services have delivered oxygen, drinking water and food to the people stuck inside the accident site by manually removing the rubble and concrete blocks.
