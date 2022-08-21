https://sputniknews.com/20220821/at-least-one-dead-after-collapse-of-iraqi-shrine-as-several-people-remain-trapped-under-rubble-1099829631.html

At Least One Dead After Collapse of Iraqi Shrine as Several People Remain Trapped Under Rubble

At Least One Dead After Collapse of Iraqi Shrine as Several People Remain Trapped Under Rubble

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least one person has died in the Iraqi city of Karbala as a result of the collapse of the Qattara of Imam Ali, a Shia Muslim shrine, the... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-21T15:51+0000

2022-08-21T15:51+0000

2022-08-21T15:51+0000

world

middle east

iraq

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099829393_0:114:3072:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_e2e005fc7d99ad5424d97faaf6979da7.jpg

Rescue services retrieved a body of a woman from under the rubble, the statement said.The mosque's ceiling collapsed on Saturday afternoon under a landslide. Multiple people have remained trapped under the rubble since.Rescue teams have managed to retrieve three children from under the ruble, who were taken to a hospital, Karbala Directorate of Civil Defense chief Taher Al-Zubaidi said earlier on Sunday. Emergency services have delivered oxygen, drinking water and food to the people stuck inside the accident site by manually removing the rubble and concrete blocks.

https://sputniknews.com/20220821/multiple-people-remain-trapped-under-rubble-after-collapse-of-iraqi-shrine-civil-defense-says-1099822197.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, iraq