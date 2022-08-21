https://sputniknews.com/20220821/at-least-one-dead-after-collapse-of-iraqi-shrine-as-several-people-remain-trapped-under-rubble-1099829631.html
At Least One Dead After Collapse of Iraqi Shrine as Several People Remain Trapped Under Rubble
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least one person has died in the Iraqi city of Karbala as a result of the collapse of the Qattara of Imam Ali, a Shia Muslim shrine, the interior ministry's Directorate of Civil Defense said on Sunday.
Rescue services retrieved a body of a woman from under the rubble, the statement said.
The mosque's ceiling collapsed on Saturday afternoon under a landslide. Multiple people have remained trapped under the rubble since.
Rescue teams have managed to retrieve three children from under the ruble, who were taken to a hospital, Karbala Directorate of Civil Defense chief Taher Al-Zubaidi said earlier on Sunday. Emergency services have delivered oxygen, drinking water and food to the people stuck inside the accident site by manually removing the rubble and concrete blocks.