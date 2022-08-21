International
https://sputniknews.com/20220821/multiple-people-remain-trapped-under-rubble-after-collapse-of-iraqi-shrine-civil-defense-says-1099822197.html
Multiple People Remain Trapped Under Rubble After Collapse of Iraqi Shrine, Civil Defense Says
Multiple People Remain Trapped Under Rubble After Collapse of Iraqi Shrine, Civil Defense Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - People remained trapped under the rubble in the Iraqi city of Karbala where the Qattara of Imam Ali, a Shia Muslim shrine, had its roof... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-21T12:19+0000
2022-08-21T12:20+0000
iraq
shrine
collapse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099822051_0:224:3027:1927_1920x0_80_0_0_315f21900226b9cbfc81336b6f51664b.jpg
The incident took place on Saturday afternoon and resulted in the collapse of the ceiling in the shrine."There are a number of visitors under the rubble, some of them alive, and we are communicating with them to follow up on their health status," Karbala Directorate of Civil Defense chief Taher Al-Zubaidi was quoted as saying by the Iraqi News Agency.Rescue teams have managed to retrieve three children from under the rubble, who were taken to a hospital, the official said. Emergency services have delivered oxygen, drinking water and food to the people stuck inside the accident site by manually removing the rubble and concrete blocks, he said. Civil defense sources told Al Arabiya broadcaster that eight people have been rescued and five still remain trapped under the rubble.There are currently no reports of fatal casualties, and the rescue mission continues.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099822051_25:0:2756:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_90249eff899fd0e99ff9939d93d9e4b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iraq, shrine, collapse
iraq, shrine, collapse

Multiple People Remain Trapped Under Rubble After Collapse of Iraqi Shrine, Civil Defense Says

12:19 GMT 21.08.2022 (Updated: 12:20 GMT 21.08.2022)
© AFP 2022 / MOHAMMED SAWAFAn aerial picture shows members of Iraqi emergency services scanning the rubble for victims following a landslide at the Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine on the outskirts of the holy city of Karbala, late on August 20, 2022.
An aerial picture shows members of Iraqi emergency services scanning the rubble for victims following a landslide at the Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine on the outskirts of the holy city of Karbala, late on August 20, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / MOHAMMED SAWAF
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - People remained trapped under the rubble in the Iraqi city of Karbala where the Qattara of Imam Ali, a Shia Muslim shrine, had its roof collapse earlier this week due to a landslide, the chief of regional defense said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday afternoon and resulted in the collapse of the ceiling in the shrine.
"There are a number of visitors under the rubble, some of them alive, and we are communicating with them to follow up on their health status," Karbala Directorate of Civil Defense chief Taher Al-Zubaidi was quoted as saying by the Iraqi News Agency.
Rescue teams have managed to retrieve three children from under the rubble, who were taken to a hospital, the official said. Emergency services have delivered oxygen, drinking water and food to the people stuck inside the accident site by manually removing the rubble and concrete blocks, he said.
Civil defense sources told Al Arabiya broadcaster that eight people have been rescued and five still remain trapped under the rubble.
There are currently no reports of fatal casualties, and the rescue mission continues.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала