Multiple People Remain Trapped Under Rubble After Collapse of Iraqi Shrine, Civil Defense Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - People remained trapped under the rubble in the Iraqi city of Karbala where the Qattara of Imam Ali, a Shia Muslim shrine, had its roof... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon and resulted in the collapse of the ceiling in the shrine."There are a number of visitors under the rubble, some of them alive, and we are communicating with them to follow up on their health status," Karbala Directorate of Civil Defense chief Taher Al-Zubaidi was quoted as saying by the Iraqi News Agency.Rescue teams have managed to retrieve three children from under the rubble, who were taken to a hospital, the official said. Emergency services have delivered oxygen, drinking water and food to the people stuck inside the accident site by manually removing the rubble and concrete blocks, he said. Civil defense sources told Al Arabiya broadcaster that eight people have been rescued and five still remain trapped under the rubble.There are currently no reports of fatal casualties, and the rescue mission continues.

